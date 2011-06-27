Used 1996 Subaru Legacy Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1996 Legacy
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4Flat 4Flat 4
Combined MPG222222
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg19/26 mpg19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)302.1/413.4 mi.302.1/413.4 mi.302.1/413.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.15.9 gal.15.9 gal.
Combined MPG222222
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque140 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm140 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm140 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l2.2 l2.2 l
Horsepower135 hp @ 5400 rpm135 hp @ 5400 rpm135 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.34.8 ft.34.8 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersFlat 4Flat 4Flat 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.2 in.39.5 in.39.5 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.43.3 in.43.3 in.
Front shoulder room54.1 in.54.1 in.54.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.5 in.38.8 in.38.8 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.34.8 in.34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room53.6 in.53.6 in.53.6 in.
Measurements
Length180.9 in.183.9 in.183.9 in.
Curb weight3030 lbs.2915 lbs.2895 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.0 cu.ft.36.0 cu.ft.36.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.1 in.6.1 in.6.1 in.
Height55.3 in.57.1 in.57.1 in.
Wheel base103.5 in.103.5 in.103.5 in.
Width67.5 in.67.5 in.67.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacityno73 cu.ft.73 cu.ft.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Wintergreen Metallic
  • Deep Sapphire Pearl
  • Glacier White
  • Taupe Metallic
  • Spruce Pearl
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Mica Ruby Pearl
