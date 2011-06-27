Used 1993 Subaru Legacy Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg18/24 mpg20/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)286.2/381.6 mi.286.2/381.6 mi.318.0/445.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.15.9 gal.15.9 gal.
Combined MPG212123
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque137 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm137 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm137 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l2.2 l2.2 l
Horsepower130 hp @ 5600 rpm130 hp @ 5600 rpm130 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle33.5 ft.33.5 ft.33.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersFlat 4Flat 4Flat 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room36.4 in.38.4 in.38.0 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.43.1 in.43.1 in.
Front shoulder room54.1 in.54.1 in.54.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.9 in.38.7 in.36.0 in.
Rear leg room35.0 in.35.6 in.34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room53.7 in.53.7 in.53.7 in.
Measurements
Length178.9 in.181.9 in.178.9 in.
Curb weight3120 lbs.3075 lbs.2800 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.3 cu.ft.36.2 cu.ft.14.3 cu.ft.
Height53.5 in.54.7 in.53.5 in.
Wheel base101.6 in.101.6 in.101.6 in.
Width66.5 in.66.5 in.66.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacityno71 cu.ft.no
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Forest Pearl Metallic
  • Teal Metallic
  • Ebony Pearl Metallic
  • Quick Silver Metallic
  • Onyx Metallic
  • Phoenician Blue Metallic
  • Sonora Sand Metallic
  • Ice Blue Metallic
  • Misty Dawn Metallic
  • Glacier White
  • Winestone Pearl Metallic
