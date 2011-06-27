  1. Home
Used 1992 Subaru Legacy Sedan Consumer Reviews

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Subaru's ROCK!

ryleynoyes, 07/21/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This thing will not die, I swear. I have 191,000 miles on it, and the engine is running absolutly perfect. I've changed both front CV joints, and the transmission is getting a little out of sync or something like that (doesn't shift into reverse as fast as it used to). I also love how it doesn't have a speed limiter/speed cut out (not naming how fast it's gone for legal reasons :D)

subie

dags, 10/08/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I love my car!!! 1992 loaded LS w/airbags

You gotta have one!

S. Faber, 08/28/2005
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This car has never let me down! It has fabulous handling in all weather. Has 220,000 miles and still only uses maybe 1 quart of oil per year. Had to replace struts after 180,000 miles and CV joints after 200,000 and all four brake drums. Still peppy as ever! Fan went out in the interior after 175,000. But all doors and windows still work perfectly and close well. Cloth interior still looking as good as new, very little wear. Gas mileage 26 and still holding. Automatic seat belt on passenger side went out after 175,000. Minor stuff! A fabulous car, it spoiled me! A easy car to work on and things are easy to get to.

Never Let Me Down!

John A, 08/12/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Bought new in '92 Have put on 182000 miles. Still original clutch! Still original exhaust system. Only work I ever needed was axles, just replaced struts at 179K and alternator at 181K. I couldn't ask for more out of this car. Engine & Trans still operate perfectly. I've never done an easier oil change than this car, everything is super accessible

The best little car I've owned yet.

G., 03/04/2007
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I bought my Subaru used back in 2002 with a little over 100k miles on it, drove it to about 170k miles. It never left me stranded on the side of the road, and only required basic maintenance - water pump @ 125k, a couple CV joints, plugs and wires @ 150k, alternator and battery @ 160k. I just sold it - and made back half what I paid for it 5 years ago. Yearly, I probably spent about $300-$500 on maintenance, which is excellent for a 10-16 year old vehicle. I absolutely got my money's worth on this car - and then some.

