Used 1992 Subaru Legacy Sedan Consumer Reviews
Subaru's ROCK!
This thing will not die, I swear. I have 191,000 miles on it, and the engine is running absolutly perfect. I've changed both front CV joints, and the transmission is getting a little out of sync or something like that (doesn't shift into reverse as fast as it used to). I also love how it doesn't have a speed limiter/speed cut out (not naming how fast it's gone for legal reasons :D)
subie
I love my car!!! 1992 loaded LS w/airbags
You gotta have one!
This car has never let me down! It has fabulous handling in all weather. Has 220,000 miles and still only uses maybe 1 quart of oil per year. Had to replace struts after 180,000 miles and CV joints after 200,000 and all four brake drums. Still peppy as ever! Fan went out in the interior after 175,000. But all doors and windows still work perfectly and close well. Cloth interior still looking as good as new, very little wear. Gas mileage 26 and still holding. Automatic seat belt on passenger side went out after 175,000. Minor stuff! A fabulous car, it spoiled me! A easy car to work on and things are easy to get to.
Never Let Me Down!
Bought new in '92 Have put on 182000 miles. Still original clutch! Still original exhaust system. Only work I ever needed was axles, just replaced struts at 179K and alternator at 181K. I couldn't ask for more out of this car. Engine & Trans still operate perfectly. I've never done an easier oil change than this car, everything is super accessible
The best little car I've owned yet.
I bought my Subaru used back in 2002 with a little over 100k miles on it, drove it to about 170k miles. It never left me stranded on the side of the road, and only required basic maintenance - water pump @ 125k, a couple CV joints, plugs and wires @ 150k, alternator and battery @ 160k. I just sold it - and made back half what I paid for it 5 years ago. Yearly, I probably spent about $300-$500 on maintenance, which is excellent for a 10-16 year old vehicle. I absolutely got my money's worth on this car - and then some.
Sponsored cars related to the Legacy
Related Used 1992 Subaru Legacy Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner