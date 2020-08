Used 1992 Subaru Legacy for Sale Near Me

405 Motors - Woodinville / Washington

Tan 1993 Subaru Legacy LSi 4WD 4-Speed Automatic 2.2L H4 4WD.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1993 Subaru Legacy LSi with AWD/4WD .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4S3BC6534P7648660

Stock: P648660

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 11-20-2019