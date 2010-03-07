Used 1992 Subaru Legacy for Sale Near Me

1,945 listings
Legacy Reviews & Specs
  • 1993 Subaru Legacy LSi
    1993 Subaru Legacy LSi

    38,077 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

  • 1997 Subaru Legacy Brighton
    1997 Subaru Legacy Brighton

    214,298 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,500

  • 1997 Subaru Legacy Brighton
    1997 Subaru Legacy Brighton

    153,819 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,795

  • 1999 Subaru Legacy Limited 30th Anniversary
    1999 Subaru Legacy Limited 30th Anniversary

    55,948 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,998

  • 1999 Subaru Legacy Outback
    1999 Subaru Legacy Outback

    159,547 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $8,000

  • 1999 Subaru Legacy Outback
    1999 Subaru Legacy Outback

    152,735 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,000

  • 1999 Subaru Legacy
    1999 Subaru Legacy

    150,302 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $1,750

  • 1999 Subaru Legacy Outback
    1999 Subaru Legacy Outback

    50,396 miles
    Title issue, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,990

  • 2000 Subaru Legacy L
    2000 Subaru Legacy L

    42,786 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,300

  • 2000 Subaru Legacy GT Limited
    2000 Subaru Legacy GT Limited

    75,230 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,000

  • 2000 Subaru Legacy GT Limited
    2000 Subaru Legacy GT Limited

    176,416 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,999

  • 2001 Subaru Legacy GT Limited in Dark Red
    2001 Subaru Legacy GT Limited

    110,578 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

  • 2019 Subaru Legacy 3.6R Limited in Light Brown
    2019 Subaru Legacy 3.6R Limited

    10,116 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $23,988

    $4,858 Below Market
  • 2018 Subaru Legacy 2.5i in Gray
    2018 Subaru Legacy 2.5i

    23,943 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Five Star Dealer

    $14,999

    $3,537 Below Market
  • 2016 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium in Gray
    2016 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium

    111,616 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,582

    $3,584 Below Market
  • 2020 Subaru Legacy Sport in Silver
    2020 Subaru Legacy Sport

    3,311 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $25,590

    $3,552 Below Market
  • 2020 Subaru Legacy Sport in Silver
    2020 Subaru Legacy Sport

    2,719 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $25,990

    $3,235 Below Market
  • 2017 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium in Dark Blue
    2017 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium

    15,344 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Five Star Dealer

    $14,499

    $1,779 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Subaru Legacy

Overall Consumer Rating
4.419 Reviews
  • 5
    (37%)
  • 4
    (63%)
The People's Car for snow country
bait989,07/03/2010
Bought car for less than $1,000 because it needed wheels(+tires). Chassis has 200k miles, but newer engine has less than 100k miles. A/C is acting up, and I wish I had the 5 spd manual because the 4 spd auto is a dinosaur. Factory stereo was decent, but was showing age until I replaced it. Oodles of space, great fuel economy (for its weight), and amazing reliability (with proper care) have made this little car earn a place in my family :) (His name is Oliver). Just keep up on the tire alignments and the awd Subaru Legacy will deliver hundreds of thousands of miles going wherever you need to go.
