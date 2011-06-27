  1. Home
Used 1992 Subaru Legacy Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Legacy
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4Flat 4Flat 4
Combined MPG232222
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/27 mpg19/26 mpg19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)318.0/429.3 mi.302.1/413.4 mi.302.1/413.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.15.9 gal.15.9 gal.
Combined MPG232222
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque137 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm137 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm137 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l2.2 l2.2 l
Horsepower130 hp @ 5600 rpm130 hp @ 5600 rpm130 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle33.5 ft.33.5 ft.33.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersFlat 4Flat 4Flat 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.0 in.36.4 in.36.4 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.43.1 in.43.1 in.
Front shoulder room54.1 in.54.1 in.54.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.0 in.35.8 in.35.8 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.34.8 in.34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room53.7 in.53.7 in.53.7 in.
Measurements
Length178.9 in.178.9 in.178.9 in.
Curb weight2740 lbs.2885 lbs.3000 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.0 cu.ft.14.0 cu.ft.14.0 cu.ft.
Height53.5 in.53.5 in.53.5 in.
Wheel base101.6 in.101.6 in.101.6 in.
Width66.5 in.66.5 in.66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Liquid Silver Metallic
  • Onyx Metallic
  • Winestone Pearl Metallic
  • Teal Metallic
  • Misty Dawn Metallic
  • Phoenician Blue Metallic
  • Sonora Sand Metallic
  • Pure White
  • Black Mica Pearl Metallic
  • Ice Blue Metallic
