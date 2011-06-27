Used 1992 Subaru Legacy Consumer Reviews
The People's Car for snow country
Bought car for less than $1,000 because it needed wheels(+tires). Chassis has 200k miles, but newer engine has less than 100k miles. A/C is acting up, and I wish I had the 5 spd manual because the 4 spd auto is a dinosaur. Factory stereo was decent, but was showing age until I replaced it. Oodles of space, great fuel economy (for its weight), and amazing reliability (with proper care) have made this little car earn a place in my family :) (His name is Oliver). Just keep up on the tire alignments and the awd Subaru Legacy will deliver hundreds of thousands of miles going wherever you need to go.
Runs every day
I got this car 3 years ago and it was from the first owner and had only 77,000 miles on it. Three years later, it now has 220,000 miles on it and still running. I've had to put in about $1000 in it every year, but that includes tires and other regular maintenance. I drive over 100 miles on most days and have taken it on long trips. It has always started up for me and has just been an all around awesome car for our family. Inside is roomy enough for my 6'4" husband, 5 year old, and 3 dogs. We have taken this car off-road several times and it's always made it. I have had to replace the struts twice and it's on it's way to get another set so we can still have it as a back-up car.
Never Quits
Bought this car from it's first owner with 200,000 miles on it. Now has over 250k and we've only had to replace the muffler, the harmonic balancer and the alternator - amazing for a car that's been around this long. "Reliable" doesn't even cover it! Couldn't ask for a better "get out of debt" car. Not very pretty after hitting a deer last winter, but one learns humility :).
New opinion of foreign cars!
I used to believe all foreign cars were junk. But i got this car for 700 out of desperation and could not be happier. Every time i go to do some work on it i am impressed with it's design. It is pushing 200,000 miles and the engine sounds great. I am incredibly impressed with the power that it's small 2.2 and automatic transmission have, and it is easy to control. I am getting around 25 mpg which is very impressive. Engine is small and very easy to work on (i pulled the crank pulley with out removing anything but the belts). It starts right away and will run all day long perfectly happy. I have even had the car loaded down with 5 full grown adults and i couldn't even tell. Very happy!
Buy and Hold
There is no other car manufacturer that gives me the same confidence as Subaru. My Toyotas only lasted 8 years. Buying new with a 5 year loan is not an issue. The car will last 10 years easily. Repairs have been ordinary over the 11 years owned. Smooth running and dependable to a fault. Front wheel drive only, it has performed well in all weather. This car has been an excellent value. Few if any could compare.
Sponsored cars related to the Legacy
Related Used 1992 Subaru Legacy info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner