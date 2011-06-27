Used 1991 Subaru Legacy Sedan Consumer Reviews

Loved my Suby bullshartist , 10/08/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I loved this car... finally sold it because it seemed like it was having transmission problems @ 172000 miles -- later found out it was probably just a clogged filter. Only FWD Subaru I have ever seen, but it handled in snow and ice beautifully -- and I live in Alaska. A very steady ride, power everything. I did have to make some repairs -- alternator, both CV joints, rubber door gaskets, new struts, sun visor on driver's side. However, NEVER any engine problems. Always started. Left it parked in -20 degrees for 2 weeks and it still started. It had lots of heart. Report Abuse

my subaru legacy mttnln , 03/09/2011 3 of 3 people found this review helpful this car is wonderful, i have 157,000 miles on her, and just untill recently i have only had to put money into it for various little things, and one decent sized problem ( the boot on the axel). I am very pleased with this car, it is very relaible and comfortable. it is very safe and feels sturdy, i bought it for 1700 dollars and i think it was a good deal concidering theres no payment and how good it runs and how long they will last!.. if anyone has reviews on how it does on long road trips, email me or whatever they do on this site

Bullet Proof StealthATK , 12/18/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I've owned my Legacy for approximately 4 years while it's been in my family for 10. The car has been in 3 major accidents with no injuries to us and THAT is no accident. The car is a tank, reliable, and intelligently designed. My only complaint is that it's a gas pig for a 4 cyl. I drive the car as if it were stolen and have owned many other (much newer and "more sophisticated") cars and nothing touches this thing for stability and handling. The car is sure footed and agile, whatever the situation. The turbo provides ample power, and drive train distributes power evenly. I am the envy of all my friends.

Sport Sedan (Turbo) subaruturbozz , 07/27/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Very fun and and fast. For the Turbo model only the block is of a closed- deck design, ideal for high-boost applications. The crank and rods are forged, while the pistons are cast. The Sport Sedan version usualy does not have a rust problem. Im up north and have no rust what so ever. One of the reasons for that is the Sport Sedan version has galvanized Steel panels. Also Not only is it AWD with ABS it has a 3.90 Limited Slip Differential in the rear. Its a very Unique car.