Used 1990 Subaru Justy Hatchback Consumer Reviews

3.0
1 reviews
good LITTLE car

Loyal Suby owners, 06/21/2006
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

We own 2 1990 Suby's and 1 is our Justy...we have been the 2nd owners now for about 8 years. VERY reliable and dependable as all Subys are, we've put very little money at all in this car because Subaru knows how to build a quality engine. As far as comfort goes there is none, very little space in the back and no leg room for even small kids. The 3 cylinder engine makes for no guts, and the brakes and lack of power steering all make you feel like your driving Fred Flintstones car. Also rpm's run very high on the freeway even in 5th gear. Obviously great gas mileage though. I'm amazed at Subaru quality and dependability.

