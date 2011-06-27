2020 Subaru Impreza Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Impreza Hatchback
Premium 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$30,810*
Total Cash Price
$21,675
Sport 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$42,590*
Total Cash Price
$29,963
4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$30,206*
Total Cash Price
$21,250
Sport 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$31,414*
Total Cash Price
$22,100
4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$43,799*
Total Cash Price
$30,813
Limited 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$30,206*
Total Cash Price
$21,250
Impreza Sedan
4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$41,382*
Total Cash Price
$29,113
Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$41,684*
Total Cash Price
$29,325
Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$34,133*
Total Cash Price
$24,012
4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$37,455*
Total Cash Price
$26,350
Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$35,945*
Total Cash Price
$25,288
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Impreza Hatchback Premium 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$762
|$788
|$816
|$845
|$874
|$4,085
|Maintenance
|$438
|$859
|$552
|$2,285
|$1,028
|$5,161
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$135
|$321
|$472
|$928
|Taxes & Fees
|$914
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,081
|Financing
|$1,166
|$937
|$694
|$435
|$157
|$3,388
|Depreciation
|$4,759
|$1,424
|$1,347
|$1,581
|$1,497
|$10,609
|Fuel
|$1,047
|$1,078
|$1,111
|$1,143
|$1,178
|$5,557
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,085
|$5,129
|$4,696
|$6,651
|$5,249
|$30,810
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Impreza Hatchback Sport 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,053
|$1,090
|$1,128
|$1,167
|$1,208
|$5,647
|Maintenance
|$605
|$1,187
|$763
|$3,158
|$1,421
|$7,135
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$186
|$444
|$653
|$1,283
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,263
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,495
|Financing
|$1,612
|$1,296
|$959
|$601
|$217
|$4,684
|Depreciation
|$6,579
|$1,968
|$1,863
|$2,186
|$2,070
|$14,665
|Fuel
|$1,447
|$1,490
|$1,535
|$1,581
|$1,629
|$7,682
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,559
|$7,089
|$6,492
|$9,195
|$7,256
|$42,590
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Impreza Hatchback 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$747
|$773
|$800
|$828
|$857
|$4,005
|Maintenance
|$429
|$842
|$541
|$2,240
|$1,008
|$5,060
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$132
|$315
|$463
|$910
|Taxes & Fees
|$896
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,060
|Financing
|$1,143
|$919
|$680
|$426
|$154
|$3,322
|Depreciation
|$4,666
|$1,396
|$1,321
|$1,550
|$1,468
|$10,401
|Fuel
|$1,026
|$1,057
|$1,089
|$1,121
|$1,155
|$5,448
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,907
|$5,028
|$4,604
|$6,521
|$5,146
|$30,206
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Impreza Hatchback Sport 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$777
|$804
|$832
|$861
|$891
|$4,165
|Maintenance
|$446
|$876
|$563
|$2,330
|$1,048
|$5,262
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$137
|$328
|$482
|$946
|Taxes & Fees
|$932
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,102
|Financing
|$1,189
|$956
|$707
|$443
|$160
|$3,455
|Depreciation
|$4,853
|$1,452
|$1,374
|$1,612
|$1,527
|$10,817
|Fuel
|$1,067
|$1,099
|$1,133
|$1,166
|$1,201
|$5,666
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,263
|$5,229
|$4,788
|$6,782
|$5,352
|$31,414
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Impreza Hatchback 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,083
|$1,121
|$1,160
|$1,201
|$1,243
|$5,807
|Maintenance
|$622
|$1,221
|$784
|$3,248
|$1,462
|$7,337
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$191
|$457
|$671
|$1,320
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,299
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,537
|Financing
|$1,657
|$1,333
|$986
|$618
|$223
|$4,817
|Depreciation
|$6,766
|$2,024
|$1,915
|$2,248
|$2,129
|$15,081
|Fuel
|$1,488
|$1,533
|$1,579
|$1,625
|$1,675
|$7,900
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,915
|$7,291
|$6,676
|$9,455
|$7,462
|$43,799
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Impreza Hatchback Limited 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$747
|$773
|$800
|$828
|$857
|$4,005
|Maintenance
|$429
|$842
|$541
|$2,240
|$1,008
|$5,060
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$132
|$315
|$463
|$910
|Taxes & Fees
|$896
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,060
|Financing
|$1,143
|$919
|$680
|$426
|$154
|$3,322
|Depreciation
|$4,666
|$1,396
|$1,321
|$1,550
|$1,468
|$10,401
|Fuel
|$1,026
|$1,057
|$1,089
|$1,121
|$1,155
|$5,448
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,907
|$5,028
|$4,604
|$6,521
|$5,146
|$30,206
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Impreza Sedan 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,023
|$1,059
|$1,096
|$1,134
|$1,174
|$5,487
|Maintenance
|$588
|$1,154
|$741
|$3,069
|$1,381
|$6,932
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$181
|$432
|$634
|$1,247
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,228
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,452
|Financing
|$1,566
|$1,259
|$932
|$584
|$211
|$4,551
|Depreciation
|$6,392
|$1,913
|$1,810
|$2,124
|$2,011
|$14,249
|Fuel
|$1,406
|$1,448
|$1,492
|$1,536
|$1,582
|$7,464
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,203
|$6,888
|$6,307
|$8,934
|$7,050
|$41,382
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Impreza Sedan Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,031
|$1,067
|$1,104
|$1,143
|$1,183
|$5,527
|Maintenance
|$592
|$1,162
|$747
|$3,091
|$1,391
|$6,983
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$182
|$435
|$639
|$1,256
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,236
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,463
|Financing
|$1,577
|$1,268
|$938
|$588
|$213
|$4,584
|Depreciation
|$6,439
|$1,926
|$1,823
|$2,139
|$2,026
|$14,353
|Fuel
|$1,416
|$1,459
|$1,503
|$1,547
|$1,594
|$7,518
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,292
|$6,939
|$6,354
|$8,999
|$7,101
|$41,684
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Impreza Sedan Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$844
|$873
|$904
|$936
|$968
|$4,526
|Maintenance
|$485
|$951
|$611
|$2,531
|$1,139
|$5,718
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$149
|$356
|$523
|$1,028
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,012
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,198
|Financing
|$1,292
|$1,038
|$768
|$481
|$174
|$3,754
|Depreciation
|$5,273
|$1,577
|$1,493
|$1,751
|$1,659
|$11,753
|Fuel
|$1,159
|$1,194
|$1,231
|$1,267
|$1,305
|$6,156
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,065
|$5,682
|$5,203
|$7,369
|$5,815
|$34,133
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Impreza Sedan 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$926
|$959
|$992
|$1,027
|$1,063
|$4,966
|Maintenance
|$532
|$1,044
|$671
|$2,778
|$1,250
|$6,274
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$164
|$391
|$574
|$1,128
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,111
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,314
|Financing
|$1,417
|$1,140
|$843
|$528
|$191
|$4,119
|Depreciation
|$5,786
|$1,731
|$1,638
|$1,922
|$1,820
|$12,897
|Fuel
|$1,272
|$1,311
|$1,350
|$1,390
|$1,432
|$6,756
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,045
|$6,235
|$5,709
|$8,086
|$6,381
|$37,455
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Impreza Sedan Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$889
|$920
|$952
|$985
|$1,020
|$4,766
|Maintenance
|$511
|$1,002
|$644
|$2,666
|$1,200
|$6,021
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$157
|$375
|$551
|$1,083
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,066
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,261
|Financing
|$1,360
|$1,094
|$809
|$507
|$183
|$3,953
|Depreciation
|$5,553
|$1,661
|$1,572
|$1,845
|$1,747
|$12,377
|Fuel
|$1,221
|$1,258
|$1,296
|$1,334
|$1,374
|$6,483
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,599
|$5,983
|$5,479
|$7,760
|$6,124
|$35,945
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2020 Impreza
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Subaru Impreza in Virginia is:not available
Related 2020 Subaru Impreza info
Popular new car reviews and ratings
Vehicle rankings by type
Other models to consider
Research Similar Vehicles
