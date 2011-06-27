2019 Subaru Impreza Sedan Consumer Reviews
Solid highly underrated compact sedan!
Ive had this car for 7 months. Theres a lot more pros than cons but ill list them anyway PROS - Boxer engine lowers car center of gravity - Easy to service esp when doing oil changes - Sport Trim makes car truly feel sporty esp if you get the sedan; it comes with a spoiler. - Phone syncs easily to bluetooth and infotainment system - Sport Trim has large easy to use radio console - Backup camera on sport trim is easy to see since it uses the large radio console - AWD enables you to drive through rain and snow with absolute confidence - Engine not as underpowered as people claim; can merge quickly and change lanes with ease on highways - rear sears fold flat if you need more cargo room to haul things CONS - Its a compact sedan so storage space will be more limited - center console has limited storage space - No compartment space for driving glasses - Be careful raking off lugnuts. For some odd reason Subaru used fine thread on the lugnut studs (had to replace a couple of them) - If you put different rims on car the tire sensors have to be transferred to the new rims and dealership has to reprogram them to sync with the cars infotainment system. OVERALL - Fun car to drive - Small yet rugged and reliable transportation - Overall rating i give is 9.5/10
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Impreza Sport is Great!
If you're looking for a super-sporty car, buy a WRX. Acceleration is fine, especially in high RPM's, but you're not going to blow anyone's pants off. Handling is phenomenal, cargo space, though not was the car is designed for, is great because the back seats fold down and basically give you a hatchback when you have the sedan. It's also significantly longer than the hatch, so I prefer it not only cosmetically but for utility as well. Gas mileage is good, AWD system is ridiculously good. This car is truly a no-brainer for winter. It's cheap, it's reliable, it handles incredibly well... It should sell better than the Civic, frankly, and I'm sure sales will pick up!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Nice car, nothing great nothing bad
I have had a 2007 Camry and replaced it with Impreza after 13yrs. Our primary requirement was AWD, reliability and affordability. It was easy to filter and narrow down the list of cars. We bought Impreza base model with EyeSight. We also got lifetime oil changes for $500 (2 oil changes/yr for as long I own the car) The good: Smooth ride Perfect size for our needs Lot of features in the base model (Dual LCD displays, Bluetooth, USB, Apple/Android connectivity, good interiors, high quality cloth seats, all weather mats) Good sound quality (with just 4 speakers) Price: Paid $19,350 (2.i with EyeSight) + Tax + fee (under $300) The bad: Mileage: Pittsburgh has no flat roads and lot of stop signs. We drove around 300 miles so far and fuel average is just 19 MPG. I hope it will increase after first service. Gas tank: With 19 MPG and a 13 gallon tank, we have to make far more trips to gas station (Almost once a week with our 30 mile/day usage), which I hate to do in winter. Second row hump: I only sat in the back row for sometime but the hump in the middle made the middle seat useless. It may be good for a child but not for an adult. Manual driver seat adjustments: The driver seat adjustments are manual. My 07 Camry has power driver seat, how come a 2019 model still comes with manual adjustments? Me and wife both use the car and its always a hassle to adjust the seat. I am missing my Camry here. No DRL: No day time running lights. So we always keep the lights on. Center HVAC vents: These are in the middle vertically. If you hold your steering in the middle horizontally, your hand blocks air. I believe it will be more annoying when you turn on heat since the hot air directly hits your hand. To be honest there is no wow factor(except AWD and price) here compared to my 13 year old Camry.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great car
We specifically bought this car for a teenager. It’s very safe, drives great and looks awesome. My kid loves it!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
I so want to love this car!
I bought this car as my first new car. Owning a Subaru was something I was wanting. I originally opted for a wrx sti however I chose Impreza because it had a similar look but better gas mileage. Well overall I want to love this car, but I am so very disappointed with the gas mileage I've been getting so far. I have less than 2000 miles on the car and I'm getting on average 14 mpg, this is up from about 8 mpg. I chose a new car so I would not have problems, yet they keep downplaying this problem. I understand that the EPA is under certain conditions, but this is grossely off and different. I'm going to bring it in, on my time and I am concerned about this. I am so disappointed.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
