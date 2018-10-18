More about the 2019 Subaru Impreza

Like many compact vehicles, the 2019 Subaru Impreza is sold as a sedan or a four-door hatchback. Its standard all-wheel-drive powertrain not only gives the Impreza the edge around tight mountain switchbacks, but it also keeps the car pointed straight ahead when the road gets wet. Both Impreza body styles are offered in four distinct trim levels: base 2.0i, Premium, Sport and Limited. The base and Sport models come standard with a five-speed manual transmission, while a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) is optional on those trims and standard on the Premium and the Limited. Under the hood of every model is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with 152 horsepower on tap. The base 2.0i is rather modestly equipped, with highlights that are mostly limited to a height-adjustable driver's seat, a 6.5-inch touchscreen and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto integration. The Premium fares slightly better (and is perfect for colder climates), with alloy wheels, automatic wipers and headlights, a windshield wiper de-icer, heated front seats, and a six-speaker audio system with satellite radio. Upgrade to the Sport and you'll get larger wheels, a rear spoiler, sporty suspension tuning, keyless entry and a larger touchscreen. The top-dog Limited keeps the Sport's luxury items and ditches the sport stuff. It also adds leather upholstery, automatic climate control and a power driver's seat. Subaru's EyeSight suite of driver aids is optional on every trim except the Limited, where it's standard. Its features include forward collision warning with automatic braking, lane departure mitigation and automatic braking if an object is detected in the car's path as it backs up. Blind-spot monitoring is also available. We like the Impreza for its all-weather handling capabilities, roomy interior, and widespread availability of driver aids. There are some drawbacks, including an underpowered engine, subpar cabin materials, and real-world fuel economy that differs significantly from EPA estimates. The above issues aside, the Impreza is a fine choice if you need a practical sedan or hatchback and you see your share of inclement weather. Use Edmunds shopping tools to price and find the right 2019 Subaru Impreza for you.

2019 Subaru Impreza Sedan Overview

The 2019 Subaru Impreza Sedan is offered in the following styles: 2.0i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), 2.0i Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), 2.0i Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), 2.0i Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M), 2.0i Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), and 2.0i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M).

What do people think of the 2019 Subaru Impreza Sedan ?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Subaru Impreza Sedan and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Impreza Sedan 4.1 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Impreza Sedan.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Subaru Impreza Sedan and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Impreza Sedan featuring deep dives into trim levels including 2.0i, 2.0i Premium, 2.0i Sport, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2019 Subaru Impreza Sedan ?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn , VA . Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which 2019 Subaru Impreza Sedans are available in my area?

2019 Subaru Impreza Sedan Listings and Inventory

Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Subaru Impreza Sedan.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] Impreza Sedan for sale near you.

Can't find a new 2019 Subaru Impreza Sedan Impreza Sedan you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Subaru Impreza for sale - 8 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $25,045 .

Find a new Subaru for sale - 12 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $12,108 .

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Subaru Impreza Sedan and all available trim types : 2.0i Premium, 2.0i, 2.0i Sport, etc . Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Subaru Impreza Sedan include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2019 Subaru Impreza Sedan?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Subaru lease specials

