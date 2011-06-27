  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Impreza
  4. Used 2018 Subaru Impreza
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Impreza
Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,295
See Impreza Inventory
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG32
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$21,295
Drive typeAll wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$21,295
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)28/38 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)369.6/501.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG32
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$21,295
Torque145 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower152 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$21,295
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$21,295
Popular Package #1yes
Popular Package #5yes
EyeSight + Blind Spot Detection/Rear Cross Traffic Alert + Steering Responsive Fog Lightsyes
Standard Modelyes
Moonroofyes
EyeSight + Blind Spot Detection/Rear Cross Traffic Alert + Steering Responsive Fog Lights + Moonroofyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$21,295
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$21,295
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$21,295
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$21,295
Rockford Fosgate Audio Upgradeyes
Exterior and Interior Auto Dimming Mirrors w/Homelinkyes
LED Upgrade - Map and Dome Lightsyes
Leather Shift Knob - Silver Accentyes
Exterior and Interior Auto Dimming Mirrorsyes
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass and HomeLinkyes
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compassyes
Sunshadeyes
Footwell Illumination Kityes
Cargo Trayyes
Side Sill Plateyes
All-Weather Floor Linersyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$21,295
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,295
Front head room39.8 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.1 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,295
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room55.2 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.6 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$21,295
Body Side Molding - Crystal White Pearlyes
Door Edge Guards - Magnetite Gray Metallicyes
Door Edge Guards - Island Blue Pearlyes
Door Edge Guards - Crystal Black Silicayes
Wheel Locks - Alloyyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Body Side Molding - Lapis Blue Pearlyes
Body Side Molding - Magnetite Gray Metallicyes
Door Edge Guards - Lapis Blue Pearlyes
Door Edge Guards - Crystal White Pearlyes
Door Edge Guards - Crimson Red Pearlyes
Body Side Molding - Crystal Black Silicayes
Door Edge Guards - Ice Silver Metallicyes
Sport Mesh Grilleyes
Splash Guardsyes
Body Side Molding - Island Blue Pearlyes
Fog Lamp Kityes
Body Side Molding - Crimson Red Pearlyes
Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirror w/Approach Lightyes
Crossbar Set - Fixedyes
Body Side Molding - Ice Silver Metallicyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$21,295
Length182.1 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height57.3 in.
EPA interior volume112.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width70.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$21,295
Exterior Colors
  • Island Blue Pearl
  • Crimson Red Pearl
  • Magnetite Gray Metallic
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Lapis Blue Pearl
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Ice Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Ivory, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$21,295
All season tiresyes
205/55R16 89V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$21,295
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$21,295
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Impreza Inventory

Related Used 2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles