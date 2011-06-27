Used 2017 Subaru Impreza Hatchback Consumer Reviews

1st Subaru and it's great! ISSUES WITH TECHNOLOGY Samantha Courtney , 01/28/2017 2.0i Sport 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) 60 of 62 people found this review helpful After owning Hondas, Toyotas and a Nissan, we test drove this vehicle on a whim. We were trying to replace a Nissan Versa that was extremely gas friendly, but not great on the interstate. We test drove the Corolla, Mazda 3, and Impreza back to back. The CVT transmission was surprisingly responsive and didn't cause the engine to produce the horrible whining noise I have heard in other cars. The handling was also fantastic. Between the AWD and the boxer engine, the car just sits on the road. The overall experience was very engaging. I don't know if I will ever be able to go back to Toyota and Honda. From the Subaru dealership to the car itself, I was blown away. We are now six months into our Subaru ownership and agree that we will never buy the first generation of a Subura ever again. We continually experience issues with our speaker system including: * Our back speaker was making a crackling noise and after a few weeks of ordering new parts they found it was actually the amp. * Whenever we ignore a call through the audio system, the interface goes silent and we cannot listen to any phone calls/radio stations/etc. There is no easy way to fix the issue. Even after turning off the car and turning it back on, it is still frozen. * Sometimes we experience an issue where our volume will freeze and you are unable to turn it up or down. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

What a difference a year makes Nitpicker , 01/25/2017 2.0i Limited 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) 59 of 61 people found this review helpful Serious problems with the electronics system. When we bought this car, we loved it, but recurring problems with the electronics system have made it a source of stress. When we bought the car about a year ago, we had no problems for the first three or four months. Then the radio kept cutting in and out, and the presets kept disappearing. In spring 2017 we took the car to the dealer, but they couldn't find the problem. About a month later we took the car in for its six-month service, and told them we were still having problems with the radio. Again, the dealer was unable to diagnose the problem. About a month later, we took the car in for ongoing problems with the Starlink system, Android Auto, and the radio. The dealer said that because this was the third time we'd taken the car in for a recurring problem, they would contact Subaru of America. At that point the Starlink warning light kept coming on. Later that month we took the car back in because of these ongoing electronics problems. The dealer gave us a loaner. Our car was in the shop for three weeks, during which time the dealer replaced the head unit. In late 2017 the electronics problems resumed intermittently. The problems seemed to occur when the temperature got below freezing. In January we took the car in for routine servicing and mentioned the latest electronics problems, and we were told that a new software update should take care of those problems. We're keeping our fingers crossed. To Subaru's credit, the company has given us an extended warranty (seven years or 100,000 miles, $0 deductible Gold Plus Subaru Added Security Plan) because of all the electronics problems we've had with this car. We are considering replacing an 11-year-old car and are in a quandary as to whether to consider a Subaru. One reason we bought the Impreza is because of Subaru's previously good reputation for reliability. But because of our experience with the electronics system and the weak acceleration, we're considering manufacturers other than Subaru.

Fun, solid car JMW , 04/21/2017 2.0i Sport 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) 23 of 23 people found this review helpful My wife and I were both civic owners for 13+ years each. She got a Crosstrek a few years back, which has been really good to us so far. So when my civic started overstaying its welcome I decided to include subaru in my search. Also test drove a honda civic and toyota corolla. While the Subaru does't exactly have the most potent acceleration- slowest of this group - it is the most fun to drive, in my opinion. The sport trim has a differently-tuned suspension and a tighter steering ratio. Combine these features with the all wheel drive and what you get is a car that you just want to drive. Subaru also got their act together with the interior. The visibility on the subaru is great (corolla is good too). However, the civic's rear visibility was lacking because of the car's aggressively sloped rear end. Plus, the subaru just feels way more solidly built than the corolla or civic.

2017 Impreza 2.5 yr update John Pascarella , 01/04/2017 2.0i Limited 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) 43 of 46 people found this review helpful 2.5 yr update, Just got the Impreza back from its first major service (30 months, it is at 25000 miles), Dealer replaced under warranty a sticky right side exterior mirror, had a radio update recall done, and had a cracked windshield replaced (also needed the Eyesight recalibrated), The cracked windshield was from one of the many pebbles and random road debris on I-45 in Houston. Overall, the car has served its purpose well serving as a back up commuter car. It is soon to be turned over to a High School student for their daily commute of 2.5 miles to and from school so the mileage will be even less from now on. The car is not common which I like and sticks well to the road in the heavy rainstorms that we have here. It is low to the ground and handles quite well. I had to make an emergency maneuver around a stopped semi on the highway and did great. Mileage does not quite live up to EPA estimates but still averages around 33-34 on highway but only 23 around town. No issues with oil usage-but it was very carefully broken it during the first 1000 miles. 1.5 year update Just hit 15000 miles and third complimentary service No problems at all-32.7 lifetime mpg with 70/30 highway/city mix. Eyesight is great and use even if heavy traffic. 1 Year Update Still enjoying the Impreza hatchback limited. Very quiet on drives. Took it from Houston to Dallas and once to Austin. Handles the interstate and farm highways fine. Keeps up with traffic and plenty of passing power. Highway mileage is around 36 and averages 32-not as good as I had hoped for compared to our bigger 2014 Subaru Forester which averages 28. Had 1 recall that was quickly handled (update to entertainment system/backup camera). 2 year free maintenance is great. I like that it is not super common-the Crosstrek is much more popular in Houston-so it stand out in parking lots. Eyesight system works great-the second edition update is much smoother than in our Forester. Even use it in stop and go traffic. THe lane assist does not really steer the vehicle but nudges you back into your lane if you stray to close to the lines. The blind spot warning is great-supervisible on the inside of the outside mirrors and helps in heavy traffic. The back up reverse will stop if you are about to hit something. Already saved me from hitting a car. We bought this car for a soon to be teenage driver so we have all of the safety features available. Before that happens, it will be our backup commuter car (85 mile round trip commute). It is very nice, comfortable ride, cruises easily in Houston traffic at 80-85 (normal speed for Houston), got 40 mpg on highway today. Around town, 29 mpg. Very spacious and quiet. Test drove Honda Civic which was very loud inside and the adaptive cruise control was not as good as the Subaru Impreza. Infotainment is much improved for Subaru (we also have a 2014 Subaru Forester). I think it has more than adequate acceleration to keep up with traffic but it is not a WRX. THe hatch is the best buy, great space on the inside and very good visibility. Check it out!