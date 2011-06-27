Used 2016 Subaru Impreza Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Impreza Hatchback
2.0i Limited PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$31,336*
Total Cash Price
$16,454
2.0i Sport Premium PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$31,963*
Total Cash Price
$16,783
2.0i Premium PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$42,930*
Total Cash Price
$22,542
2.0i Sport Premium PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$43,244*
Total Cash Price
$22,707
2.0i PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$32,589*
Total Cash Price
$17,112
2.0i PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$35,410*
Total Cash Price
$18,593
2.0i Sport Limited PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$38,857*
Total Cash Price
$20,403
Impreza Sedan
2.0i Premium PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$44,184*
Total Cash Price
$23,200
2.0i PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$45,437*
Total Cash Price
$23,858
2.0i PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$31,336*
Total Cash Price
$16,454
2.0i Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$37,290*
Total Cash Price
$19,580
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Impreza Hatchback 2.0i Limited PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$754
|$777
|$800
|$824
|$849
|$4,004
|Maintenance
|$1,608
|$872
|$1,198
|$1,423
|$1,841
|$6,942
|Repairs
|$423
|$490
|$575
|$671
|$781
|$2,940
|Taxes & Fees
|$903
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,067
|Financing
|$885
|$712
|$526
|$330
|$119
|$2,572
|Depreciation
|$3,986
|$1,283
|$1,139
|$1,023
|$932
|$8,363
|Fuel
|$1,026
|$1,057
|$1,089
|$1,121
|$1,155
|$5,448
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,585
|$5,232
|$5,368
|$5,433
|$5,718
|$31,336
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Impreza Hatchback 2.0i Sport Premium PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$769
|$793
|$816
|$840
|$866
|$4,084
|Maintenance
|$1,640
|$889
|$1,222
|$1,451
|$1,878
|$7,081
|Repairs
|$431
|$500
|$587
|$684
|$797
|$2,999
|Taxes & Fees
|$921
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,088
|Financing
|$903
|$726
|$537
|$337
|$121
|$2,623
|Depreciation
|$4,066
|$1,309
|$1,162
|$1,043
|$951
|$8,530
|Fuel
|$1,047
|$1,078
|$1,111
|$1,143
|$1,178
|$5,557
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,777
|$5,337
|$5,475
|$5,542
|$5,832
|$31,963
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Impreza Hatchback 2.0i Premium PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,033
|$1,064
|$1,096
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$5,485
|Maintenance
|$2,203
|$1,195
|$1,641
|$1,950
|$2,522
|$9,511
|Repairs
|$580
|$671
|$788
|$919
|$1,070
|$4,028
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,237
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,462
|Financing
|$1,212
|$975
|$721
|$452
|$163
|$3,524
|Depreciation
|$5,461
|$1,758
|$1,560
|$1,402
|$1,277
|$11,457
|Fuel
|$1,406
|$1,448
|$1,492
|$1,536
|$1,582
|$7,464
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,131
|$7,168
|$7,354
|$7,443
|$7,834
|$42,930
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Impreza Hatchback 2.0i Sport Premium PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,041
|$1,072
|$1,104
|$1,137
|$1,172
|$5,526
|Maintenance
|$2,219
|$1,203
|$1,653
|$1,964
|$2,541
|$9,580
|Repairs
|$584
|$676
|$793
|$926
|$1,078
|$4,057
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,246
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,472
|Financing
|$1,221
|$983
|$726
|$455
|$164
|$3,549
|Depreciation
|$5,501
|$1,771
|$1,572
|$1,412
|$1,286
|$11,541
|Fuel
|$1,416
|$1,459
|$1,503
|$1,547
|$1,594
|$7,518
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,227
|$7,220
|$7,408
|$7,498
|$7,891
|$43,244
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Impreza Hatchback 2.0i PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$784
|$808
|$832
|$857
|$883
|$4,164
|Maintenance
|$1,672
|$907
|$1,246
|$1,480
|$1,915
|$7,220
|Repairs
|$440
|$510
|$598
|$698
|$812
|$3,058
|Taxes & Fees
|$939
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,110
|Financing
|$920
|$740
|$547
|$343
|$124
|$2,675
|Depreciation
|$4,145
|$1,334
|$1,185
|$1,064
|$969
|$8,698
|Fuel
|$1,067
|$1,099
|$1,133
|$1,166
|$1,201
|$5,666
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,968
|$5,441
|$5,583
|$5,650
|$5,947
|$32,589
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Impreza Hatchback 2.0i PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$852
|$878
|$904
|$931
|$959
|$4,525
|Maintenance
|$1,817
|$985
|$1,354
|$1,608
|$2,080
|$7,844
|Repairs
|$478
|$554
|$650
|$758
|$883
|$3,322
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,020
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,206
|Financing
|$1,000
|$805
|$594
|$373
|$134
|$2,906
|Depreciation
|$4,504
|$1,450
|$1,287
|$1,156
|$1,053
|$9,450
|Fuel
|$1,159
|$1,194
|$1,231
|$1,267
|$1,305
|$6,156
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,831
|$5,912
|$6,066
|$6,139
|$6,461
|$35,410
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Impreza Hatchback 2.0i Sport Limited PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$935
|$963
|$992
|$1,022
|$1,053
|$4,965
|Maintenance
|$1,994
|$1,081
|$1,486
|$1,765
|$2,283
|$8,608
|Repairs
|$525
|$608
|$713
|$832
|$968
|$3,646
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,120
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,323
|Financing
|$1,097
|$883
|$652
|$409
|$148
|$3,189
|Depreciation
|$4,943
|$1,591
|$1,412
|$1,269
|$1,156
|$10,370
|Fuel
|$1,272
|$1,311
|$1,350
|$1,390
|$1,432
|$6,756
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,885
|$6,488
|$6,656
|$6,737
|$7,090
|$38,857
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Impreza Sedan 2.0i Premium PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,063
|$1,096
|$1,128
|$1,162
|$1,197
|$5,646
|Maintenance
|$2,267
|$1,230
|$1,689
|$2,006
|$2,596
|$9,788
|Repairs
|$596
|$691
|$811
|$946
|$1,101
|$4,145
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,273
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,504
|Financing
|$1,248
|$1,004
|$742
|$465
|$168
|$3,627
|Depreciation
|$5,620
|$1,809
|$1,606
|$1,442
|$1,314
|$11,792
|Fuel
|$1,447
|$1,490
|$1,535
|$1,581
|$1,629
|$7,682
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,515
|$7,377
|$7,569
|$7,661
|$8,062
|$44,184
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Impreza Sedan 2.0i PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,093
|$1,127
|$1,160
|$1,195
|$1,231
|$5,806
|Maintenance
|$2,332
|$1,264
|$1,737
|$2,063
|$2,669
|$10,066
|Repairs
|$613
|$711
|$834
|$973
|$1,132
|$4,263
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,309
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,547
|Financing
|$1,283
|$1,032
|$763
|$479
|$173
|$3,729
|Depreciation
|$5,780
|$1,860
|$1,652
|$1,483
|$1,351
|$12,126
|Fuel
|$1,488
|$1,533
|$1,579
|$1,625
|$1,675
|$7,900
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,898
|$7,586
|$7,784
|$7,878
|$8,291
|$45,437
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Impreza Sedan 2.0i PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$754
|$777
|$800
|$824
|$849
|$4,004
|Maintenance
|$1,608
|$872
|$1,198
|$1,423
|$1,841
|$6,942
|Repairs
|$423
|$490
|$575
|$671
|$781
|$2,940
|Taxes & Fees
|$903
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,067
|Financing
|$885
|$712
|$526
|$330
|$119
|$2,572
|Depreciation
|$3,986
|$1,283
|$1,139
|$1,023
|$932
|$8,363
|Fuel
|$1,026
|$1,057
|$1,089
|$1,121
|$1,155
|$5,448
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,585
|$5,232
|$5,368
|$5,433
|$5,718
|$31,336
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Impreza Sedan 2.0i Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$897
|$925
|$952
|$981
|$1,010
|$4,765
|Maintenance
|$1,914
|$1,038
|$1,426
|$1,693
|$2,191
|$8,261
|Repairs
|$503
|$583
|$684
|$798
|$929
|$3,499
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,075
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,270
|Financing
|$1,053
|$847
|$626
|$393
|$142
|$3,061
|Depreciation
|$4,743
|$1,527
|$1,355
|$1,217
|$1,109
|$9,952
|Fuel
|$1,221
|$1,258
|$1,296
|$1,334
|$1,374
|$6,483
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,406
|$6,226
|$6,388
|$6,465
|$6,804
|$37,290
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 Impreza
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Subaru Impreza in Virginia is:not available
