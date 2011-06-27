Used 2015 Subaru Impreza Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Impreza Hatchback
2.0i Sport Limited PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$30,307*
Total Cash Price
$14,262
2.0i Premium PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$29,713*
Total Cash Price
$13,982
2.0i Limited PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$30,902*
Total Cash Price
$14,541
2.0i Sport Premium PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$29,713*
Total Cash Price
$13,982
2.0i Sport Premium PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$33,576*
Total Cash Price
$15,800
2.0i PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$36,844*
Total Cash Price
$17,338
2.0i PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$35,358*
Total Cash Price
$16,639
Impreza Sedan
2.0i PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$40,707*
Total Cash Price
$19,155
2.0i PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$41,895*
Total Cash Price
$19,715
2.0i Premium PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$41,004*
Total Cash Price
$19,295
2.0i Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$43,084*
Total Cash Price
$20,274
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Impreza Hatchback 2.0i Sport Limited PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$751
|$773
|$797
|$820
|$845
|$3,985
|Maintenance
|$880
|$1,199
|$1,267
|$1,648
|$1,662
|$6,656
|Repairs
|$492
|$572
|$667
|$778
|$908
|$3,417
|Taxes & Fees
|$791
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$958
|Financing
|$767
|$617
|$456
|$286
|$104
|$2,230
|Depreciation
|$3,620
|$1,157
|$1,017
|$902
|$810
|$7,505
|Fuel
|$1,047
|$1,078
|$1,111
|$1,143
|$1,178
|$5,557
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,347
|$5,438
|$5,356
|$5,619
|$5,548
|$30,307
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Impreza Hatchback 2.0i Premium PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$736
|$758
|$781
|$804
|$828
|$3,907
|Maintenance
|$863
|$1,175
|$1,242
|$1,616
|$1,629
|$6,525
|Repairs
|$482
|$561
|$654
|$763
|$890
|$3,350
|Taxes & Fees
|$775
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$939
|Financing
|$752
|$605
|$447
|$280
|$102
|$2,186
|Depreciation
|$3,549
|$1,134
|$997
|$884
|$794
|$7,358
|Fuel
|$1,026
|$1,057
|$1,089
|$1,121
|$1,155
|$5,448
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,183
|$5,331
|$5,251
|$5,509
|$5,439
|$29,713
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Impreza Hatchback 2.0i Limited PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$765
|$788
|$812
|$836
|$861
|$4,063
|Maintenance
|$898
|$1,222
|$1,292
|$1,681
|$1,694
|$6,786
|Repairs
|$501
|$583
|$680
|$794
|$926
|$3,484
|Taxes & Fees
|$806
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$977
|Financing
|$782
|$629
|$465
|$291
|$106
|$2,273
|Depreciation
|$3,691
|$1,179
|$1,037
|$919
|$826
|$7,652
|Fuel
|$1,067
|$1,099
|$1,133
|$1,166
|$1,201
|$5,666
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,510
|$5,544
|$5,461
|$5,729
|$5,657
|$30,902
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Impreza Hatchback 2.0i Sport Premium PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$736
|$758
|$781
|$804
|$828
|$3,907
|Maintenance
|$863
|$1,175
|$1,242
|$1,616
|$1,629
|$6,525
|Repairs
|$482
|$561
|$654
|$763
|$890
|$3,350
|Taxes & Fees
|$775
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$939
|Financing
|$752
|$605
|$447
|$280
|$102
|$2,186
|Depreciation
|$3,549
|$1,134
|$997
|$884
|$794
|$7,358
|Fuel
|$1,026
|$1,057
|$1,089
|$1,121
|$1,155
|$5,448
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,183
|$5,331
|$5,251
|$5,509
|$5,439
|$29,713
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Impreza Hatchback 2.0i Sport Premium PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$832
|$857
|$883
|$909
|$936
|$4,415
|Maintenance
|$975
|$1,328
|$1,403
|$1,826
|$1,841
|$7,373
|Repairs
|$545
|$634
|$739
|$862
|$1,006
|$3,785
|Taxes & Fees
|$876
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,061
|Financing
|$850
|$684
|$505
|$316
|$115
|$2,470
|Depreciation
|$4,010
|$1,281
|$1,127
|$999
|$897
|$8,315
|Fuel
|$1,159
|$1,194
|$1,231
|$1,267
|$1,305
|$6,156
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,247
|$6,024
|$5,934
|$6,225
|$6,146
|$33,576
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Impreza Hatchback 2.0i PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$913
|$940
|$968
|$997
|$1,027
|$4,845
|Maintenance
|$1,070
|$1,457
|$1,540
|$2,004
|$2,020
|$8,091
|Repairs
|$598
|$696
|$811
|$946
|$1,104
|$4,154
|Taxes & Fees
|$961
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,164
|Financing
|$932
|$750
|$554
|$347
|$126
|$2,711
|Depreciation
|$4,401
|$1,406
|$1,236
|$1,096
|$985
|$9,124
|Fuel
|$1,272
|$1,311
|$1,350
|$1,390
|$1,432
|$6,756
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,147
|$6,610
|$6,511
|$6,831
|$6,744
|$36,844
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Impreza Hatchback 2.0i PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$876
|$902
|$929
|$957
|$985
|$4,649
|Maintenance
|$1,027
|$1,398
|$1,478
|$1,923
|$1,939
|$7,765
|Repairs
|$574
|$668
|$778
|$908
|$1,059
|$3,987
|Taxes & Fees
|$922
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,117
|Financing
|$895
|$720
|$532
|$333
|$121
|$2,601
|Depreciation
|$4,223
|$1,349
|$1,186
|$1,052
|$945
|$8,756
|Fuel
|$1,221
|$1,258
|$1,296
|$1,334
|$1,374
|$6,483
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,738
|$6,344
|$6,249
|$6,556
|$6,472
|$35,358
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Impreza Sedan 2.0i PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,008
|$1,038
|$1,070
|$1,101
|$1,134
|$5,353
|Maintenance
|$1,182
|$1,610
|$1,702
|$2,214
|$2,232
|$8,939
|Repairs
|$660
|$769
|$896
|$1,045
|$1,219
|$4,590
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,062
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,286
|Financing
|$1,030
|$829
|$612
|$384
|$140
|$2,995
|Depreciation
|$4,862
|$1,554
|$1,366
|$1,211
|$1,088
|$10,080
|Fuel
|$1,406
|$1,448
|$1,492
|$1,536
|$1,582
|$7,464
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,211
|$7,303
|$7,194
|$7,547
|$7,451
|$40,707
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Impreza Sedan 2.0i PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,038
|$1,069
|$1,101
|$1,134
|$1,167
|$5,509
|Maintenance
|$1,217
|$1,657
|$1,751
|$2,279
|$2,297
|$9,200
|Repairs
|$680
|$791
|$922
|$1,076
|$1,255
|$4,724
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,093
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,324
|Financing
|$1,060
|$853
|$630
|$395
|$144
|$3,082
|Depreciation
|$5,004
|$1,599
|$1,406
|$1,246
|$1,120
|$10,375
|Fuel
|$1,447
|$1,490
|$1,535
|$1,581
|$1,629
|$7,682
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,538
|$7,517
|$7,404
|$7,768
|$7,669
|$41,895
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Impreza Sedan 2.0i Premium PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,016
|$1,046
|$1,078
|$1,110
|$1,143
|$5,392
|Maintenance
|$1,191
|$1,621
|$1,714
|$2,230
|$2,248
|$9,005
|Repairs
|$665
|$774
|$903
|$1,053
|$1,228
|$4,623
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,070
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,296
|Financing
|$1,038
|$835
|$617
|$386
|$141
|$3,017
|Depreciation
|$4,898
|$1,565
|$1,376
|$1,220
|$1,096
|$10,154
|Fuel
|$1,416
|$1,459
|$1,503
|$1,547
|$1,594
|$7,518
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,293
|$7,357
|$7,246
|$7,602
|$7,506
|$41,004
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Impreza Sedan 2.0i Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,067
|$1,099
|$1,132
|$1,166
|$1,201
|$5,665
|Maintenance
|$1,251
|$1,704
|$1,801
|$2,343
|$2,362
|$9,461
|Repairs
|$699
|$813
|$948
|$1,106
|$1,291
|$4,858
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,124
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,362
|Financing
|$1,090
|$877
|$648
|$406
|$148
|$3,170
|Depreciation
|$5,146
|$1,644
|$1,446
|$1,282
|$1,151
|$10,669
|Fuel
|$1,488
|$1,533
|$1,579
|$1,625
|$1,675
|$7,900
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,865
|$7,730
|$7,614
|$7,988
|$7,887
|$43,084
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 Impreza
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Subaru Impreza in Virginia is:not available
