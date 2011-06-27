Estimated values
2013 Volvo S80 T6 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,237
|$11,525
|$13,451
|Clean
|$8,714
|$10,858
|$12,649
|Average
|$7,667
|$9,525
|$11,046
|Rough
|$6,621
|$8,192
|$9,443
Estimated values
2013 Volvo S80 3.2 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,487
|$10,953
|$13,024
|Clean
|$8,006
|$10,320
|$12,248
|Average
|$7,045
|$9,053
|$10,696
|Rough
|$6,084
|$7,786
|$9,143