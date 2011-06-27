Estimated values
2003 Volvo S80 T6 Elite 4dr Sedan (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,108
|$3,322
|$3,988
|Clean
|$1,871
|$2,954
|$3,546
|Average
|$1,398
|$2,219
|$2,662
|Rough
|$925
|$1,483
|$1,777
Estimated values
2003 Volvo S80 T6 4dr Sedan (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,794
|$2,713
|$3,218
|Clean
|$1,593
|$2,413
|$2,862
|Average
|$1,190
|$1,812
|$2,148
|Rough
|$787
|$1,212
|$1,434
Estimated values
2003 Volvo S80 2.9 4dr Sedan (2.9L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,454
|$2,348
|$2,839
|Clean
|$1,291
|$2,088
|$2,525
|Average
|$965
|$1,569
|$1,895
|Rough
|$638
|$1,049
|$1,266