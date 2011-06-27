Used 2004 Subaru Impreza WRX STI Consumer Reviews

PERFECT 10 KEITH , 12/09/2005 21 of 21 people found this review helpful I love this car. It's got gobs of power in every gear, handles like it's on rails, has great fitting seats (for the average size guy at least), nice visible gauge cluster, and gets good gas mileage considering what it is. It's a factory made race car, that is totally street drivable. I can even haul the kids around town with no discomfort what so ever. The best car for under $30k and even beats some higher prices exotics. Report Abuse

2004 STi a.k.a bargin 911 Turbo J04Sti , 08/22/2008 6 of 6 people found this review helpful There is no other car on the planet that makes more sense than a Subaru WRX STi! It makes 300 hp+300tq with no turbo lag from a turbocharged and intercooled 2.5L Flat 4 cyl,AWD,6 speed tranny, 4 doors, looks that could kill and with minor modifications can make well over 400 hp (like mine does). Sure the ride is a little harsh, but you're glued to the road I feel safer driving my 2 daughters around in it than any SUV or Volvo. Decent gas mileage and very reliable in all weather conditions. Plus 0-60mph in 4.5 sec & the 1/4mile in 13.3 sec@104mph STOCK! I've spent approx $3500 and my car makes 427whp@6400rpm&446wtq@3600rpm,0-60 in 3.8sec & the 1/4mile 12.3@117mph! Its my daily driver too.

All weather street-legal racecar Amahl2442 , 01/12/2006 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I wanted an STI long before they came to US shores. The amount of power Subaru was able to extract from a four-cylinder, 2.5 liter engine is nearly obscene. I paid $27K for a 375hp (after a few mods) monster that's as much fun on the racetrack or an autocross course as it is running errands around town. The guttural roar of the boxer, accentuated by an aftermarket turboback exhaust, makes you want to turn off the radio and roll down the windows. I am forced to drive like a complete jerk by this car, and still manage to get 25 mpg around town. Test drove the Evo, the VW R32, the S2000, and while this isn't as comfortable as the VW or as go-kart light as the Evo, it is by far the most fun.

This car ROCKS Sube , 08/20/2003 3 of 3 people found this review helpful If you havent taken one of these babies for a spin, you dont know what your missing out on....so find out!