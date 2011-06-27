Used 2004 Subaru Impreza Wagon Consumer Reviews

Great AWD car! scheper30 , 03/08/2014 17 of 17 people found this review helpful I've had my 04 Impreza TS wagon for about a year and it has been awesome. I live in Illinois and bought the car in New Jersey, my parents picked up the car and drove it the next day a 1000 miles to me with no trouble. I then drove the car to NJ and back (2000 miles) a month again with no trouble. For a non-tubo model it still has a kick to it from a stop and no trouble passing at highway speeds. My car has 160,000 + miles and runs like new. The cargo area is big enough for what I need, although narrows at the top. All in all I love this car and would highly recomend it. I will definitely buy another Subaru. Report Abuse

Car is solid nortel73 , 04/13/2009 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I've had my Outback Sport for nearly 5 years and was thinking of replacing it (vanity reasons)...but the cost to own this has been so low. I easily get 28mpg highway, brakes and tires are cheap (unlike BMW, audi and VW which are 10K more from the start), and the car is solid (unlike the Toyotas and Mazdas at the time which are comparable price wise). I have seriously abused this car and it runs fantastic. Report Abuse

Good car with some flaws Peter , 07/24/2006 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I bought it because I wanted something practical (wagon), safe (AWD), fun to drive (manual, turbo), reliable (made in Japan) and reasonably priced (slightly over $21K). I have owned the car for almost 3 years (33K miles). Overall it has been a pleasant experience. Fuel economy is decent (on average about 26 mpg). The car is kind of sluggish off the line tough (turbo lag), and even once the turbo kicks in it does not appear to deliver advertised acceleration. My major gripes pertain to the gear box and paint quality. First I got grinding while shifting into the 5th gear. Now I am getting occasional grind while shifting into the 1st. Paint is very week - millions of chips on the hood and fenders. Report Abuse

Best Car I've Ever Owned. fuzzyhead , 04/08/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I've owned about 8 cars from different manufacturers, and this is the best car I've ever owned. I've gotten as high as 33 mpg on the highway (with intake and exhaust). The seats are pretty comfy. Very adjustable. The wagon is a great touring car. I've done several cross-country trips with it, and they were great. The interior is very roomy. I've even put a full-size wooden-framed futon in the back before. We used to go camping all the time in this. Great to haul a lot of gear up and down mountains. Wagon handles great with 235mm summer tires. Performs awesome with snow tires. Built very nicely. No rattles or trim problems in the cabin. I look forward to owning more Subarus! Report Abuse