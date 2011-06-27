Used 2004 Subaru Impreza Sedan Consumer Reviews

Fun sports car yet fuel efficient dgman , 05/29/2007 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I have had my WRX for over 3 years now. I almost bought an 04 Mazda 6 instead but after driving each of them, I couldn't get the performance of the Subie out of my head. It is just too much fun to drive. The turbo is a different kind of fast, but the car is undeniably fast. If you are a "muscle car" person who thrives on low end torque, you won't like this car. The WRX is grippy and slow off the line and the power explodes at 3K RPM all the way to redline. Second gear is amazing. If you behave and drive nicely, you can get close to 30 MPG. The trunk is usable. I even have a child seat in the backseat. The car is a 5 star safety rated vehicle. Lots of great features. Report Abuse

A complete review through 120,000 miles 2004ILWRX , 04/05/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful A fun and safe vehicle that has been for the most part very reliable. A blessing to drive one of these in IL winter. Problems that I've had: Tend to go through car battery every 2 years. Engine serpentine belt pulley/tensioner replaced at 80K Engine short block replaced at 115k ($elf induced) Paint is very thin and prone to chips. On average I get 22.4 mpg with includes a good mixture of highway and local driving.

best thing I ever own the physicist , 04/25/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful 6 yrs old, 147000 miles, 27 mpg with premium gas, brakes replaced at 90000 and 100000 miles! What have been replaced: a small rubber hose, 1 supporting leg of the transmission, oxygen apparatus for total $1500 last yr..Otherwise, the car handles like new.. I could drive any car under $150000, and I did selected the best one..

I miss my WRX itsjustmeLL , 06/07/2008 3 of 4 people found this review helpful I really miss how fun the wrx was to drive and how it handled so well! This is the best bang for your buck if you enjoy having fun when you drive for an affordable cost. I've driven the G35 and 350Z and I like how this one handles and the control I had over it better. It was super easy to drive, parallel park, zoom in and out of traffic, change lanes, etc. I just thought it was time to get something more mature looking since I wear heels and skirts m-f. Another downer was the '91 gas because the turbo and the 20 mpg for such a little car.