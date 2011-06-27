  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Impreza
  4. Used 1999 Subaru Impreza
  5. Used 1999 Subaru Impreza Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1999 Subaru Impreza Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1999 Impreza
5(25%)4(75%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.3
4 reviews
Write a review
See all Imprezas for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,076 - $2,516
Used Impreza for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Built to last 1999 Subaru Impreza L 2.2

angelo16, 03/09/2012
2 of 4 people found this review helpful

I live in the province of Alberta in Canada and we get A LOT of snow. I purchased with 144,000 KM ( now has 151,000km.) From the months of dec to March the snow can get to as much as 1.5-2 feet in one fall. That being said the AWD is amazing. I have so much fun driving this in the winter. When winter falls here people hate driving cause a lot of our vehicles are FWD or RWD. I sometimes make and excuse to drive somewhere just so I can rip around and take corners with the amazing AWD. The only problem I have had is the bolt holding the alternator busted so i was running on battery for a while and no power steering. Easy enough I just purchased a stainless steel one and it was fixed

Report Abuse

Great Little Car

Jim, 01/18/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This vehicle has been very reliable. There have been no major problems. It still has the original muffler and battery. It burns no oil and is great on gas. However, it is a bit under powered.

Report Abuse

Lovely Car

scottswrx, 05/04/2012
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I drive a 99 Wrx Impreza, been a car enthusiast since the age of 14 and have owned many cars and this would be one of the best. Love it...Love it....Love it!! What more can I say, i'm now wanting an STI Coupe.

Report Abuse

Subaru - '99 Impreza

Subara Impreza - 4D, 10/02/2005
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Solid, comfortable car in town or on highway. After some tuneup I'm pleased to get 25-28 city and highway mpg. I can hardly believe it. Had some original trouble with acceleration issues but discovered that I had a faulty mass air volume control unit. After inexpensive replacement I love it. It's no hot rod but basically easy and fun to drive. Only disappointment is the location of the single cup holder as it right above the radio and located in such a way as it obscures the heating and air conditioning controls. The second holder is between the seats which is a little weird. Basically car is an "8" though.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Imprezas for sale

Related Used 1999 Subaru Impreza Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles