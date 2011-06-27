Used 1999 Subaru Impreza Sedan Consumer Reviews

Built to last 1999 Subaru Impreza L 2.2 angelo16 , 03/09/2012 2 of 4 people found this review helpful I live in the province of Alberta in Canada and we get A LOT of snow. I purchased with 144,000 KM ( now has 151,000km.) From the months of dec to March the snow can get to as much as 1.5-2 feet in one fall. That being said the AWD is amazing. I have so much fun driving this in the winter. When winter falls here people hate driving cause a lot of our vehicles are FWD or RWD. I sometimes make and excuse to drive somewhere just so I can rip around and take corners with the amazing AWD. The only problem I have had is the bolt holding the alternator busted so i was running on battery for a while and no power steering. Easy enough I just purchased a stainless steel one and it was fixed Report Abuse

Great Little Car Jim , 01/18/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This vehicle has been very reliable. There have been no major problems. It still has the original muffler and battery. It burns no oil and is great on gas. However, it is a bit under powered. Report Abuse

Lovely Car scottswrx , 05/04/2012 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I drive a 99 Wrx Impreza, been a car enthusiast since the age of 14 and have owned many cars and this would be one of the best. Love it...Love it....Love it!! What more can I say, i'm now wanting an STI Coupe. Report Abuse