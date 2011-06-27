Used 1996 Subaru Impreza Sedan Consumer Reviews

Awesome phredsir , 12/01/2007 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This is my first car and I love it. I have never had any troubles with it I would recommend looking for a Subaru it you are in the market for a new car. Report Abuse

1996 Subaru Impreza LX 4 door sedan DiscoPete , 09/28/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I like the way this car handles slick roads. It is excellent in the snow and the rain. The ride is a little stiff going over bumps, but the car hugs the road like a sports car. It is surprisingly peppy for a four cyinder with automatic transmission. It gets 23-25 MPG in mixed local area driving and 29 MPG on the turnpike, using the cruise control. It is a conventional sedan, and I prefer that styling to the SUV look, featuring body clading. I've had it for one year and 9,000 miles and am very happy with it. Report Abuse

Great College Car! TheJimmyJ , 03/31/2004 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I bought this car halfway through college, and i couldn't be happier. AWD is great, beats my parents cars in the winter; it hugs the curves like it was my grandma at thanksgiving; accel. is ok, but it is amazingly peppy- my friends all want to drive it; its safe, with its dual airbags. and common enough that repairs are inexpensive. since i DID buy it used, it did have problems. i think there was a shimmy in the wheel, bad belt,and back strut. its all fixed, and i could still afford my books. Problems: ITS SO SMALL! = major inferiority complex. virtually no back seat room. Though it is techniclly a sedan, i think of it as a 4-door coupe. Report Abuse