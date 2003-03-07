Used 1996 Subaru Impreza for Sale Near Me

2,714 listings
Impreza Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,714 listings
  • 1993 Subaru Impreza L
    used

    1993 Subaru Impreza L

    145,350 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,377

    Details
  • 1999 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport
    used

    1999 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $913

    Details
  • 2002 Subaru Impreza 2.5 RS in Dark Blue
    used

    2002 Subaru Impreza 2.5 RS

    184,731 miles

    $2,850

    Details
  • 2002 Subaru Impreza WRX in Dark Blue
    used

    2002 Subaru Impreza WRX

    169,742 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,999

    Details
  • 2002 Subaru Impreza WRX in Silver
    used

    2002 Subaru Impreza WRX

    110,934 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,311

    Details
  • 2003 Subaru Impreza WRX in Silver
    used

    2003 Subaru Impreza WRX

    115,322 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,477

    Details
  • 2003 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport in Dark Green
    used

    2003 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport

    266,740 miles
    1 Accident, 7 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,732

    Details
  • 2004 Subaru Impreza WRX in Dark Blue
    used

    2004 Subaru Impreza WRX

    131,810 miles

    $5,990

    Details
  • 2004 Subaru Impreza 2.5 in Silver
    used

    2004 Subaru Impreza 2.5

    176,465 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,498

    Details
  • 2004 Subaru Impreza WRX in Black
    used

    2004 Subaru Impreza WRX

    148,051 miles

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2005 Subaru Impreza WRX in Gray
    used

    2005 Subaru Impreza WRX

    95,707 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,999

    Details
  • 2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport in White
    used

    2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport

    18,291 miles

    $14,995

    $5,586 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Subaru Impreza 2.0i in White
    used

    2019 Subaru Impreza 2.0i

    4,388 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $14,550

    $3,082 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Subaru Impreza WRX in Silver
    used

    2005 Subaru Impreza WRX

    61,396 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,799

    Details
  • 2019 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport in Silver
    used

    2019 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport

    28,198 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,918

    $5,214 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Subaru Impreza WRX in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 Subaru Impreza WRX

    102,230 miles
    Frame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,999

    Details
  • 2005 Subaru Impreza
    used

    2005 Subaru Impreza

    96,026 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,999

    Details
  • 2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i

    16,660 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $15,726

    $2,980 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Subaru Impreza searches:

Consumer Reviews for the Subaru Impreza

Overall Consumer Rating
4.517 Reviews
  • 5
    (53%)
  • 4
    (41%)
  • 3
    (6%)
One Tough Set Of Wheels
GF,07/03/2003
This car is great. I have owned it for 7 years and it has continued to be a reliable, fun to drive car. It's no RS or WRX, but the basic foundation is there. This, combined with the AWD make this car a blast to drive hard into corners and accelerate out of curves with grip that sticks like superglue. This car absolutely loves bad weather. Snow and rain are simply no match for the incredible AWD. Bottom line: I love knowing that this car will get me where I need to go safely, and comfortably. The AWD is confidence inspiring. You really do feel safe in this car, no matter what the weather. How many cars in this price class can you say that about?
