Used 1996 Subaru Impreza for Sale Near Me

This car is great. I have owned it for 7 years and it has continued to be a reliable, fun to drive car. It's no RS or WRX, but the basic foundation is there. This, combined with the AWD make this car a blast to drive hard into corners and accelerate out of curves with grip that sticks like superglue. This car absolutely loves bad weather. Snow and rain are simply no match for the incredible AWD. Bottom line: I love knowing that this car will get me where I need to go safely, and comfortably. The AWD is confidence inspiring. You really do feel safe in this car, no matter what the weather. How many cars in this price class can you say that about?

