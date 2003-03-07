Used 1996 Subaru Impreza for Sale Near Me
2,714 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 145,350 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$3,377
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$913
- 184,731 miles
$2,850
- 169,742 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,999
- 110,934 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,311
- 115,322 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,477
- 266,740 miles1 Accident, 7 Owners, Personal Use
$1,732
- 131,810 miles
$5,990
- 176,465 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,498
- 148,051 miles
$5,995
- 95,707 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,999
- 18,291 miles
$14,995$5,586 Below Market
- 4,388 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,550$3,082 Below Market
- 61,396 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,799
- 28,198 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,918$5,214 Below Market
- 102,230 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,999
- 96,026 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$1,999
- 16,660 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,726$2,980 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Subaru Impreza searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Subaru Impreza
Read recent reviews for the Subaru Impreza
Write a reviewSee all 17 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.517 Reviews
Report abuse
GF,07/03/2003
This car is great. I have owned it for 7 years and it has continued to be a reliable, fun to drive car. It's no RS or WRX, but the basic foundation is there. This, combined with the AWD make this car a blast to drive hard into corners and accelerate out of curves with grip that sticks like superglue. This car absolutely loves bad weather. Snow and rain are simply no match for the incredible AWD. Bottom line: I love knowing that this car will get me where I need to go safely, and comfortably. The AWD is confidence inspiring. You really do feel safe in this car, no matter what the weather. How many cars in this price class can you say that about?
Related Subaru Impreza info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Ford Focus ST 2016
- Used Acura ILX 2014
- Used Nissan Versa Note 2016
- Used Jeep Patriot 2013
- Used Nissan Titan 2014
- Used Volkswagen CC 2011
- Used BMW M2 2016
- Used Kia K900 2017
- Used Toyota Prius v 2012
- Used Volvo V60 2017
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2012
- Used Acura ILX 2013
- Used Lincoln Nautilus 2015
- Used Cadillac XT5 2014
- Used Audi S3 2018
- Used Volkswagen Golf Alltrack 2018
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Acura ZDX
- Used FIAT 500e
- Used Chrysler Aspen
- Used Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
- Used Cadillac XLR
- Used Saturn Outlook
- Used BMW ALPINA B7
- Used Volvo S40
- Used Cadillac STS
- Used Lexus LS 500h
- Used Chevrolet Cruze
- Used Suzuki Grand Vitara
- Used Volkswagen Golf R
Shop used models by city
- Used Subaru Impreza Manchester NH
- Used Subaru Crosstrek Athens GA
- Used Subaru Crosstrek Newport News VA
- Used Subaru Legacy Santa Monica CA
- Used Subaru Baja Silver Spring MD
- Used Subaru Crosstrek Birmingham AL
- Used Subaru Legacy Philadelphia PA
- Used Subaru Forester Nashua NH
- Used Subaru Impreza Tyler TX
- Used Subaru Forester Mobile AL
Shop used model years by city
- Used Subaru Outback 2016 Ashburn VA
- Used Subaru WRX 2014 Ontario CA
- Used Subaru BRZ 2015 Naperville IL
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- BMW M4 CS 2019
- 2019 6 Series Gran Turismo
- MINI Convertible 2020
- 2020 Ford Explorer
- 2020 Mulsanne
- 2019 Genesis G90
- 2019 Express
- 2019 S90
- 2019 Chevrolet Express Cargo
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 RX 450hL
- Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid 2019
- 2020 RX 450hL
- Nissan NV Passenger 2019
- 2020 Aston Martin Rapide E News
- 2019 LS 500h
- 2019 Audi A7
- 2020 Acura TLX
- 2019 GS 300
- 2021 Polestar 2 News