Used 1995 Subaru Impreza Consumer Reviews
Good little pizza car
Have loved this car for 6 years. Drove it 5 days a week for 3 years as a pizza delivery car. I like to drive at high RPM and as fast as possible around corners and over speed bumps so needless to say this car has taken a beating. That said only thing it needed to keep it going was gas and oil changes and of course brakes. At this point the struts are pretty wasted, but other than that it continues to cruise along like it did when I bought it 6 years ago. I love that my car can get up and go every time there is a snow storm and everyone else is left stuck on the side of the road. This is a reliable car that takes a beating. Just like I like a car to be.
Great car
My dad bought the car new in 95, never had to replace anything except for regular tune-up things like brake pads, spark plugs, etc. It has 208,000 miles on it now, still runs like it did years ago. I have redlined this car since I have had it, I have put this car through a lot of rough driving and it has held up better than any car I have ever seen. I highly recommend this car.
Balance through the corners
Well. I'm happy to say that the auto in the 1.8 was surprisingly more frisky and rev happy than I originally thought. It's relatively quick upon acceleration as well, considering you're driving a saloon automatic. Performance: well. on 13's, this thing is fun. Diving into corners is great. The perfect amount of body roll, the perfect amount of predictable understeer, the FF oversteer is extremely entertaining on a car with 170k+ miles. This car is fine. It is just a perfect cruiser. Yea, it's not turbo. Yea, its not AWD. Yea, it's not a manual. But you know what - this car has heart. This car will get you from here to there. And you'll be comfortable. And to hear the 13's squeal...
notimprezzed
Only suffered with this car for so long due to the need for the AWd system- which is the only reason to buy a Subaru. Had to replace 5 sensors, Entire AC unit ($1400), radiator, rotors (3times! @ $300 a pop), main head gasket ($600), front transaxle ($550), and way too many alignments, horrible exhaust smell when first started, and new sets of tires (eats them up). Subaru tauts quality that is non-existent.
AWD Dreamer
The 1.8L with 5 speed manual transmission is by far the slowest car I have ever driven, but, the car is the funnest car I have ever driven during the winter. This car can feel like you are driving a toy car around if you have driven other manual cars this is a bit jerky driving but the gas mileage is good. Not very much for modification out there if you don't know what to look for but if you know Subarus you know what can be done to this car, very cheap to make fast but needs a engine upgrade almost for sure.
Sponsored cars related to the Impreza
Related Used 1995 Subaru Impreza info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used FIAT 500
- Used Certified Pre Owned Toyota
- Used Toyota Venza 2012
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe
- Used Volkswagen Golf R 2018
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2008
- Used BMW 6 Series
- Used Lexus SC 430
- Used Toyota RAV4 2006
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
- 2021 Nissan Frontier News
- 2019 Jaguar F-PACE
- 2021 Honda Ridgeline News
- Volkswagen Atlas 2019
- Lexus LX 570 2019
- 2020 BMW X5
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover
- 2021 BMW i4 News
- 2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Subaru Crosstrek 2019
- 2019 Subaru Crosstrek
- 2019 Subaru Legacy
- 2020 Subaru Crosstrek
- 2020 WRX
- 2020 Impreza
- Subaru Forester 2019
- 2019 Outback
- Subaru WRX 2019
- 2019 Subaru BRZ