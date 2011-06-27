Used 1995 Subaru Impreza Consumer Reviews

Good little pizza car groovydoovy , 10/14/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Have loved this car for 6 years. Drove it 5 days a week for 3 years as a pizza delivery car. I like to drive at high RPM and as fast as possible around corners and over speed bumps so needless to say this car has taken a beating. That said only thing it needed to keep it going was gas and oil changes and of course brakes. At this point the struts are pretty wasted, but other than that it continues to cruise along like it did when I bought it 6 years ago. I love that my car can get up and go every time there is a snow storm and everyone else is left stuck on the side of the road. This is a reliable car that takes a beating. Just like I like a car to be. Report Abuse

Great car yup , 09/17/2007 3 of 3 people found this review helpful My dad bought the car new in 95, never had to replace anything except for regular tune-up things like brake pads, spark plugs, etc. It has 208,000 miles on it now, still runs like it did years ago. I have redlined this car since I have had it, I have put this car through a lot of rough driving and it has held up better than any car I have ever seen. I highly recommend this car. Report Abuse

Balance through the corners Rusty_Dutch , 09/16/2009 4 of 5 people found this review helpful Well. I'm happy to say that the auto in the 1.8 was surprisingly more frisky and rev happy than I originally thought. It's relatively quick upon acceleration as well, considering you're driving a saloon automatic. Performance: well. on 13's, this thing is fun. Diving into corners is great. The perfect amount of body roll, the perfect amount of predictable understeer, the FF oversteer is extremely entertaining on a car with 170k+ miles. This car is fine. It is just a perfect cruiser. Yea, it's not turbo. Yea, its not AWD. Yea, it's not a manual. But you know what - this car has heart. This car will get you from here to there. And you'll be comfortable. And to hear the 13's squeal... Report Abuse

notimprezzed notimpezzed , 11/24/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Only suffered with this car for so long due to the need for the AWd system- which is the only reason to buy a Subaru. Had to replace 5 sensors, Entire AC unit ($1400), radiator, rotors (3times! @ $300 a pop), main head gasket ($600), front transaxle ($550), and way too many alignments, horrible exhaust smell when first started, and new sets of tires (eats them up). Subaru tauts quality that is non-existent. Report Abuse