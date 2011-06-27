Used 2014 Subaru Impreza WRX Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Impreza WRX STI Limited
STI Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$53,482*
Total Cash Price
$22,842
Impreza WRX Sedan
4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
True Cost to Own
$56,195*
Total Cash Price
$24,000
Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
True Cost to Own
$38,755*
Total Cash Price
$16,552
Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
True Cost to Own
$38,755*
Total Cash Price
$16,552
STI 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$43,793*
Total Cash Price
$18,704
Impreza WRX Hatchback
STI 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$39,530*
Total Cash Price
$16,883
4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
True Cost to Own
$53,094*
Total Cash Price
$22,676
Premium 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
True Cost to Own
$54,645*
Total Cash Price
$23,338
Limited 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
True Cost to Own
$40,305*
Total Cash Price
$17,214
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Impreza WRX STI Limited STI Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,217
|$1,253
|$1,292
|$1,330
|$1,370
|$6,463
|Maintenance
|$1,975
|$3,145
|$1,888
|$664
|$4,408
|$12,079
|Repairs
|$767
|$887
|$1,036
|$1,210
|$1,415
|$5,316
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,253
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,479
|Financing
|$1,228
|$988
|$731
|$458
|$164
|$3,570
|Depreciation
|$4,165
|$1,670
|$1,497
|$1,376
|$1,272
|$9,980
|Fuel
|$2,749
|$2,832
|$2,916
|$3,004
|$3,094
|$14,595
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,354
|$10,832
|$9,417
|$8,099
|$11,780
|$53,482
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Impreza WRX Sedan 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,279
|$1,317
|$1,357
|$1,398
|$1,440
|$6,790
|Maintenance
|$2,075
|$3,305
|$1,984
|$697
|$4,631
|$12,692
|Repairs
|$806
|$932
|$1,089
|$1,272
|$1,486
|$5,585
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,317
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,554
|Financing
|$1,291
|$1,038
|$769
|$481
|$173
|$3,751
|Depreciation
|$4,376
|$1,755
|$1,573
|$1,446
|$1,337
|$10,486
|Fuel
|$2,888
|$2,975
|$3,064
|$3,157
|$3,251
|$15,335
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,032
|$11,381
|$9,895
|$8,510
|$12,377
|$56,195
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Impreza WRX Sedan Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$882
|$908
|$936
|$964
|$993
|$4,683
|Maintenance
|$1,431
|$2,279
|$1,368
|$481
|$3,194
|$8,753
|Repairs
|$556
|$643
|$751
|$877
|$1,025
|$3,852
|Taxes & Fees
|$908
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,072
|Financing
|$890
|$716
|$530
|$332
|$119
|$2,587
|Depreciation
|$3,018
|$1,210
|$1,085
|$997
|$922
|$7,232
|Fuel
|$1,992
|$2,052
|$2,113
|$2,177
|$2,242
|$10,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,677
|$7,849
|$6,824
|$5,869
|$8,536
|$38,755
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Impreza WRX Sedan Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$882
|$908
|$936
|$964
|$993
|$4,683
|Maintenance
|$1,431
|$2,279
|$1,368
|$481
|$3,194
|$8,753
|Repairs
|$556
|$643
|$751
|$877
|$1,025
|$3,852
|Taxes & Fees
|$908
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,072
|Financing
|$890
|$716
|$530
|$332
|$119
|$2,587
|Depreciation
|$3,018
|$1,210
|$1,085
|$997
|$922
|$7,232
|Fuel
|$1,992
|$2,052
|$2,113
|$2,177
|$2,242
|$10,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,677
|$7,849
|$6,824
|$5,869
|$8,536
|$38,755
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Impreza WRX Sedan STI 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$997
|$1,026
|$1,058
|$1,089
|$1,122
|$5,292
|Maintenance
|$1,617
|$2,575
|$1,546
|$544
|$3,609
|$9,891
|Repairs
|$628
|$727
|$849
|$991
|$1,158
|$4,353
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,026
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,211
|Financing
|$1,006
|$809
|$599
|$375
|$134
|$2,923
|Depreciation
|$3,410
|$1,367
|$1,226
|$1,127
|$1,042
|$8,172
|Fuel
|$2,251
|$2,319
|$2,388
|$2,460
|$2,533
|$11,951
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,935
|$8,869
|$7,711
|$6,632
|$9,646
|$43,793
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Impreza WRX Hatchback STI 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$900
|$926
|$955
|$983
|$1,013
|$4,777
|Maintenance
|$1,460
|$2,325
|$1,395
|$491
|$3,258
|$8,928
|Repairs
|$567
|$656
|$766
|$895
|$1,046
|$3,929
|Taxes & Fees
|$926
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,093
|Financing
|$908
|$730
|$541
|$339
|$121
|$2,639
|Depreciation
|$3,078
|$1,234
|$1,107
|$1,017
|$940
|$7,377
|Fuel
|$2,032
|$2,093
|$2,155
|$2,221
|$2,287
|$10,788
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,871
|$8,006
|$6,960
|$5,986
|$8,707
|$39,530
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Impreza WRX Hatchback 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,208
|$1,244
|$1,282
|$1,321
|$1,360
|$6,416
|Maintenance
|$1,960
|$3,122
|$1,874
|$659
|$4,376
|$11,992
|Repairs
|$762
|$881
|$1,029
|$1,201
|$1,404
|$5,277
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,244
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,469
|Financing
|$1,219
|$981
|$726
|$455
|$163
|$3,544
|Depreciation
|$4,135
|$1,658
|$1,486
|$1,366
|$1,263
|$9,908
|Fuel
|$2,729
|$2,811
|$2,895
|$2,982
|$3,072
|$14,489
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,257
|$10,753
|$9,349
|$8,041
|$11,694
|$53,094
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Impreza WRX Hatchback Premium 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,244
|$1,280
|$1,320
|$1,359
|$1,400
|$6,603
|Maintenance
|$2,018
|$3,213
|$1,929
|$678
|$4,504
|$12,342
|Repairs
|$784
|$907
|$1,059
|$1,237
|$1,445
|$5,431
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,280
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,512
|Financing
|$1,255
|$1,010
|$747
|$468
|$168
|$3,648
|Depreciation
|$4,255
|$1,706
|$1,530
|$1,406
|$1,300
|$10,197
|Fuel
|$2,809
|$2,893
|$2,979
|$3,070
|$3,161
|$14,912
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,645
|$11,067
|$9,622
|$8,275
|$12,036
|$54,645
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Impreza WRX Hatchback Limited 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$917
|$944
|$973
|$1,003
|$1,033
|$4,870
|Maintenance
|$1,488
|$2,370
|$1,423
|$500
|$3,322
|$9,103
|Repairs
|$578
|$669
|$781
|$912
|$1,066
|$4,006
|Taxes & Fees
|$944
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,115
|Financing
|$926
|$745
|$551
|$345
|$124
|$2,690
|Depreciation
|$3,139
|$1,258
|$1,128
|$1,037
|$959
|$7,521
|Fuel
|$2,072
|$2,134
|$2,198
|$2,264
|$2,332
|$10,999
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,064
|$8,163
|$7,097
|$6,104
|$8,877
|$40,305
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 Impreza WRX
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Subaru Impreza WRX in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2014 Subaru Impreza WRX info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019