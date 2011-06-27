  1. Home
Used 2016 Subaru Forester 2.5i Limited PZEV Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Forester
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,795
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,795
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,795
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)381.6/508.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,795
Torque174 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,795
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$28,795
Popular Package #1yes
Interior & Exterior Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Approach Lightingyes
Rugged Package #2yes
Navigation System + Audio w/Harmon Kardon Amplifier and Speakers + Eyesightyes
Protection Package #2yes
Standard Model - 2.5i Limitedyes
Navigation System + Audio w/Harmon Kardon Amplifier and Speakersyes
Mirror w/Homelink & Approach Lightingyes
Popular Package #2yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,795
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,795
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,795
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$28,795
Rear Seat Back Protectoryes
Cargo Net Seat Backyes
Cargo Net Verticalyes
Compartment Separatoryes
110 Power Outlet Kityes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Front Side Sill Plateyes
Footwell Illumination Kit - Redyes
Luggage Compartment Cover (Power Rear Gate)yes
Auto-Dim Mirror Compassyes
Tweeter Kityes
Sunshadeyes
Auto-Dim Mirror w/Compass and Homelinkyes
Speaker Kityes
Footwell Illumination Kit - Blueyes
Cargo Net Sideyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,795
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,795
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.0 in.
leatheryes
Front head room40.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.9 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,795
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room53.0 in.
Rear leg room38.0 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$28,795
Ice Silver Metallic Body Side Molding Kityes
Crystal White Pearl Body Side Molding Kityes
Burnished Bronze Body Side Molding Kityes
Jasmine Green Body Side Molding Kityes
Dark Gray Metallic Body Side Molding Kityes
Wheel Lock Kit (Alloy Wheels)yes
Cross Bar Set - Aeroyes
Venetian Red Body Side Molding Kityes
Quartz Blue Pearl Body Side Molding Kityes
Trailer Hitchyes
Rear Bumper Coveryes
Crystal Black Silica Body Side Molding Kityes
Bumper Underguard Frontyes
Bumper Underguard Rearyes
Splash Guard Kityes
Sport Grille Gunmetal Trimyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,795
Maximum cargo capacity68.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight3419 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.5 cu.ft.
Angle of approach23.0 degrees
Angle of departure25.0 degrees
Length180.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height68.2 in.
EPA interior volume139.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.9 in.
Width70.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,795
Exterior Colors
  • Quartz Blue Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Jasmine Green Metallic
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Venetian Red Pearl
  • Burnished Bronze Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Gray, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,795
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
225/60R H tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,795
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,795
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
