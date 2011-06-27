Used 2015 Subaru Forester 2.0XT Touring Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,095
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Flat 4
|Combined MPG
|25
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$33,095
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|descent control
|yes
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|mechanical center differential
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$33,095
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|23/28 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|365.7/445.2 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|15.9 gal.
|Combined MPG
|25
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$33,095
|Torque
|258 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Horsepower
|250 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Turning circle
|34.8 ft.
|Valves
|16
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Flat 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$33,095
|Passenger head restraint whiplash protection system
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$33,095
|Popular Package #1
|yes
|Interior & Exterior Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Approach Lighting
|yes
|Rugged Package #2
|yes
|Protection Package #2
|yes
|Standard Model - 2.5i Touring and 2.0XT Touring
|yes
|Eyesight + Navigation System
|yes
|Popular Package #2
|yes
|Mirror w/Homelink & Approach Lighting
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$33,095
|8 total speakers
|yes
|diversity antenna
|yes
|harman/kardon premium brand speakers
|yes
|memory card slot
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|440 watts stereo output
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$33,095
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|leather and simulated alloy trim on shift knob
|yes
|12V cargo area power outlet(s)
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|simulated alloy trim on center console
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|simulated alloy trim on dash
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|simulated alloy trim on doors
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$33,095
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,095
|Cargo Net Seat Back
|yes
|Rear Seat Back Protector
|yes
|Cargo Net Vertical
|yes
|Compartment Separator
|yes
|110 Power Outlet Kit
|yes
|All-Weather Floor Mats
|yes
|Front Side Sill Plate
|yes
|Footwell Illumination Kit - Red
|yes
|Auto-Dim Mirror Compass
|yes
|Luggage Compartment Cover (Power Rear Gate)
|yes
|Sunshade
|yes
|Auto-Dim Mirror w/Compass and Homelink
|yes
|Footwell Illumination Kit - Blue
|yes
|Cargo Net Side
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$33,095
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,095
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|43.0 in.
|leather
|yes
|Front head room
|40.0 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|57.0 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Front hip room
|53.9 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,095
|Rear head room
|37.5 in.
|Rear hip Room
|53.0 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.0 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.5 in.
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,095
|Ice Silver Metallic Body Side Molding Kit
|yes
|Dark Gray Metallic Body Side Molding Kit
|yes
|Wheel Lock Kit (Alloy Wheels)
|yes
|Cross Bar Set - Aero
|yes
|Moonroof Air Deflector
|yes
|Venetian Red Body Side Molding Kit
|yes
|Quartz Blue Pearl Body Side Molding Kit
|yes
|Rear Bumper Cover
|yes
|Trailer Hitch
|yes
|Crystal Black Silica Body Side Molding Kit
|yes
|Satin White Pearl Body Side Molding Kit
|yes
|Splash Guard Kit
|yes
|Sport Grille Gunmetal Trim
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$33,095
|Front track
|60.9 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|68.5 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3651 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|31.5 cu.ft.
|Angle of approach
|23.0 degrees
|Angle of departure
|25.0 degrees
|Length
|180.9 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|1500 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.7 in.
|Height
|68.2 in.
|EPA interior volume
|142.7 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|103.9 in.
|Width
|70.7 in.
|Rear track
|61.1 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$33,095
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$33,095
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|18 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|225/55R18 97H tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$33,095
|double wishbone rear suspension
|yes
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$33,095
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
