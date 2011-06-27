  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Forester
  4. Used 2013 Subaru Forester
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2013 Subaru Forester 2.5X PZEV Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Forester
Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,495
See Forester Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,495
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,495
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)354.9/456.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,495
Torque174 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle34.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,495
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$22,495
Popular Package #1yes
Alloy Wheel Packageyes
Rugged Package #2yes
Audio Media Package #1yes
Illumination Package #1yes
Illumination Package #2yes
Popular Package #3yes
Popular Package #2yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,495
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,495
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,495
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$22,495
Cargo Net Seat Backyes
Interior Illumination Kit - Redyes
STi Shift Knob AT Leather and Aluminumyes
Luggage Compartment Coveryes
Subwoofer Kityes
Cargo Net Rearyes
iPod - Phone Console Tray Blackyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Interior Illumination Kit - Blueyes
Dog Guard/Compartment Separatoryes
Auto-Dim Mirror Compassyes
Sirius Satellite Radio - For Factory Roof Antennayes
Tweeter Kityes
Sunshadeyes
110 Power Outlet Kit - Black Interioryes
Auto-Dim Mirror w/Compass and Homelinkyes
Cargo Tray Blackyes
Cargo Net Sideyes
iPod - Phone Console Tray Platinumyes
STi Metal Pedal Kit - A/Tyes
110 Power Outlet Kit - Platinum Interioryes
Base Modelyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$22,495
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,495
Front head room41.6 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.1 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
Front hip room52.9 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,495
Rear head room40.4 in.
Rear hip Room52.7 in.
Rear leg room38.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.6 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$22,495
Camellia Red Pearl Sport Mesh Grille Kityes
Dark Gray Metallic Spoileryes
Sage Green Metallic Body Side Molding Kityes
Hood Protector Kityes
Dark Gray Metallic Body Side Molding Kityes
Puddle Light Kityes
Obsidian Black Pearl Sport Mesh Grille Kityes
Wheel Lock Kit (Alloy Wheels)yes
Deep Cherry Pearl Body Side Molding Kityes
16" Alloy Wheel Setyes
Deep Cherry Pearl Spoileryes
Aero Cross Barsyes
Sage Green Metallic Spoileryes
Deep Cherry Pearl Sport Mesh Grille Kityes
Trailer Hitch - US and Canadayes
Marine Blue Pearl Sport Mesh Grille Kityes
Crossbar Set Fixed (Carrier Base)yes
Splash Guard Kityes
Satin White Pearl Body Side Molding Kityes
Wheel Locks (Steel Wheels)yes
Marine Blue Pearl Body Side Molding Kityes
Camellia Red Pearl Spoileryes
Ice Silver Metallic Body Side Molding Kityes
Marine Blue Pearl Spoileryes
Satin White Pearl Sport Mesh Grille Kityes
Rear Bumper Underguardyes
Front Bumper Underguardyes
Camellia Red Pearl Body Side Molding Kityes
Satin White Pearl Spoileryes
Ice Silver Metallic Spoileryes
Obsidian Black Pearl Body Side Molding Kityes
Dark Gray Metallic Sport Mesh Grille Kityes
Wheel Arch Molding Kityes
Rear Bumper Coveryes
Obsidian Black Pearl Spoileryes
Fog Lamp Kityes
Sage Green Metallic Sport Mesh Grille Kityes
Tail Pipe Cover - Dual Exhaustyes
Cross Bar Set - Round 48"yes
Ice Silver Metallic Sport Mesh Grille Kityes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$22,495
Front track60.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity68.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight3300 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place33.5 cu.ft.
Angle of approach24.8 degrees
Angle of departure24.8 degrees
Length179.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity2400 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height65.9 in.
Wheel base103.0 in.
Width70.1 in.
Rear track60.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$22,495
Exterior Colors
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Camellia Red Pearl
  • Obsidian Black Pearl
  • Satin White Pearl
  • Sage Green Metallic
  • Marine Blue Pearl
  • Deep Cherry Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Gray
  • Platinum, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,495
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
215/65R16 96H tiresyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,495
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$22,495
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Forester Inventory

Related Used 2013 Subaru Forester 2.5X PZEV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles