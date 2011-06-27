Used 2007 Subaru Forester Wagon Consumer Reviews

New Subaru jao118 , 10/17/2006 16 of 16 people found this review helpful I just bought my Subaru this month. I am slightly disappointed in the mileage. I get 23 in town but my highway drive is 25.5. I am hoping this will get better. Report Abuse

Practical and reliable Mowine4me , 11/21/2006 14 of 14 people found this review helpful This is the second Forester we have bought and it's just a great, practical car. Report Abuse

2007 Forester XT Sport, my 1st and last Subaru taun , 09/11/2013 37 of 40 people found this review helpful I purchased a 2007 Forester XT Sport (the turbo version) with the expectation that I would be getting a car that was fun to drive, reliable, and had AWD. It has been anything, but reliable. At about 44k miles, the check engine light came on. When I went to have the car diagnosed, the dealer said I had P1410, P2431, P2432, and P2444 fault codes showing up indicating that I had a problem with the secondary air valve. That problem, was a $1200 fix, as my car was outside the 36k warranty. At 61k miles, the radiator cracked and sprayed fluid all over the engine bay. That was a $540 repair. Needless to say, I am done with this car and will not be buying another Subaru because of it. Report Abuse

love it grocerygetten , 12/30/2006 17 of 18 people found this review helpful I love this car. Got 8 inches of snow 1 week after I bought it, and it was great. Handles like a dream. I'm over 6 foot and have plenty of room. Looks great too. I feel very safe in this car. Had a small S.U.V. before and was afraid it would tip over, not in my new Subaru. A very fun to drive car. Report Abuse