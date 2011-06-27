Used 2007 Subaru Forester Wagon Consumer Reviews
I just bought my Subaru this month. I am slightly disappointed in the mileage. I get 23 in town but my highway drive is 25.5. I am hoping this will get better.
Practical and reliable
This is the second Forester we have bought and it's just a great, practical car.
2007 Forester XT Sport, my 1st and last Subaru
I purchased a 2007 Forester XT Sport (the turbo version) with the expectation that I would be getting a car that was fun to drive, reliable, and had AWD. It has been anything, but reliable. At about 44k miles, the check engine light came on. When I went to have the car diagnosed, the dealer said I had P1410, P2431, P2432, and P2444 fault codes showing up indicating that I had a problem with the secondary air valve. That problem, was a $1200 fix, as my car was outside the 36k warranty. At 61k miles, the radiator cracked and sprayed fluid all over the engine bay. That was a $540 repair. Needless to say, I am done with this car and will not be buying another Subaru because of it.
love it
I love this car. Got 8 inches of snow 1 week after I bought it, and it was great. Handles like a dream. I'm over 6 foot and have plenty of room. Looks great too. I feel very safe in this car. Had a small S.U.V. before and was afraid it would tip over, not in my new Subaru. A very fun to drive car.
shy rocket
This is my first Subaru. I've owned mostly Toyotas. I love the Boxer engine and the feel of AWD. I put two of my buddies inside for a spin and surprised them when the front end "launched" straight up when accelerated. From the outside this car looks like a soccer-mom transport.
