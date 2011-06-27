Used 1999 Subaru Forester Wagon Consumer Reviews

Love my scooby! dirtyru , 02/25/2011 9 of 9 people found this review helpful This car is a blast to drive. Handles like a true rally car in the curves! With the AWD, it handles exceptionally well off road. I honestly believe that this car handles/ drives even smoother in the rain! 154,000 miles and still counting! I have the S model, which on here says it's a manual, but i do infact have the crafty automatic. The leather interior has held up greatly & the seat warmers come in handy on those brisk mornings. Getting rid of my car & having this vehicle has truely inspired me to make it a point to get out of the office & enjoy the outdoors. It's the perfect utility vehicle that also doubles as an economical, every day driver. I hope to keep this for a looong time! Report Abuse

Still rolling thru Snow and Ice! Goldie Dreyer , 11/30/2016 S 4dr Wagon AWD 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Sally my subaru has been a trooper. I bought at her in 2010 with 115,000 miles and now have 215,000 miles on her. We go everywhere from freeways to off road. My mechanic patiently fixes her oil leaks, a common problem with Subarus, I understand. I make sure I check the oil every fuel fillup. Engine works great, mileage is roughly 21 mpg, combined highway and city. I have replaced brakes, all 4 axles-its a necessary maintenance item with AWD to have them checked periodicly. I bought really good tires at 185,000 miles since I plan to drive her until 300,000. Some rust developing around rear wheel wells, and rusty under carriage. This year I had to replace front shocks at 210 K miles. Overall, a fantastic buy. I will buy another Subaru and keep Sally for my grandkids. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Excellent car Mike1983 , 02/27/2006 5 of 5 people found this review helpful The Forester is a very well built car. It's very well designed, inside and out. It runs very smoothly and quietly even with 100k+ miles. Very good sound reduction inside the vehicle. Handles great, feels very solid. Neat gadgets like heated outside mirrors, windshield wipers, and rear quarter windows.

Is the engine problem fixed? Renee , 02/14/2006 8 of 9 people found this review helpful I replaced the head gaskets @ 70k, they started seeping again @100k. Subaru sent out a letter to all owners about the seeping head gaskets and to fix it, you have to add a additive to your antifreeze every time you flush your radiator. This seeping problem is starting to affect my pistons. I've replaced everything around the engine. I have 150k on it now, and with this piston problem, I'm not sure if I should buy another Subaru. I love everything else about it, but am concerned about sinking a ton of money into a new one, as I have with this one. I've replaced a couple of wheel bearings, both axles, all 4 struts & mounts, radiator, heater blower & the air sensor twice.