Used 1999 Subaru Forester Wagon Consumer Reviews
Love my scooby!
This car is a blast to drive. Handles like a true rally car in the curves! With the AWD, it handles exceptionally well off road. I honestly believe that this car handles/ drives even smoother in the rain! 154,000 miles and still counting! I have the S model, which on here says it's a manual, but i do infact have the crafty automatic. The leather interior has held up greatly & the seat warmers come in handy on those brisk mornings. Getting rid of my car & having this vehicle has truely inspired me to make it a point to get out of the office & enjoy the outdoors. It's the perfect utility vehicle that also doubles as an economical, every day driver. I hope to keep this for a looong time!
Still rolling thru Snow and Ice!
Sally my subaru has been a trooper. I bought at her in 2010 with 115,000 miles and now have 215,000 miles on her. We go everywhere from freeways to off road. My mechanic patiently fixes her oil leaks, a common problem with Subarus, I understand. I make sure I check the oil every fuel fillup. Engine works great, mileage is roughly 21 mpg, combined highway and city. I have replaced brakes, all 4 axles-its a necessary maintenance item with AWD to have them checked periodicly. I bought really good tires at 185,000 miles since I plan to drive her until 300,000. Some rust developing around rear wheel wells, and rusty under carriage. This year I had to replace front shocks at 210 K miles. Overall, a fantastic buy. I will buy another Subaru and keep Sally for my grandkids.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Excellent car
The Forester is a very well built car. It's very well designed, inside and out. It runs very smoothly and quietly even with 100k+ miles. Very good sound reduction inside the vehicle. Handles great, feels very solid. Neat gadgets like heated outside mirrors, windshield wipers, and rear quarter windows.
Is the engine problem fixed?
I replaced the head gaskets @ 70k, they started seeping again @100k. Subaru sent out a letter to all owners about the seeping head gaskets and to fix it, you have to add a additive to your antifreeze every time you flush your radiator. This seeping problem is starting to affect my pistons. I've replaced everything around the engine. I have 150k on it now, and with this piston problem, I'm not sure if I should buy another Subaru. I love everything else about it, but am concerned about sinking a ton of money into a new one, as I have with this one. I've replaced a couple of wheel bearings, both axles, all 4 struts & mounts, radiator, heater blower & the air sensor twice.
Money's Worth and Then Some
I bought this car new and still own it after almost 9 years. This car now has over 100k miles and the only maintenance I have ever done is oil changes and replaced the front brake pads at 98,000 miles. That is correct the front originial brake pads lasted until 98k miles and the back pads still have 1/2 wear left so they have never been replaced. The AWD works great and I will buy another Subaru when and if this one ever wears out. If you need a 4 wheel drive vehicle then I don't think you can beat a Subaru. I only wish they made pick up trucks.
Sponsored cars related to the Forester
Related Used 1999 Subaru Forester Wagon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner