Used 1999 Subaru Forester for Sale Near Me

- 160,871 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$1,850
Mark Miller Subaru - Salt Lake City / Utah
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Subaru Forester L with AWD/4WD.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1SF6352XH716952
Stock: 21700182
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 178,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$1,499
Gilly's Auto Sales - Rochester / Minnesota
Runs and drives great, power windows, locks, seat, mirrors, all wheel drive, zero accidents, local trade in. All vehicles get a 5 day money back guarantee and free carfax. Please call or text Sam at 507-250-0524. Please call or text Gilly at 507-261-9665.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Subaru Forester L with AWD/4WD.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1SF6357YH715622
Stock: 4141
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 139,843 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,500
AutoAuctionSanDiego - San Diego / California
This vehicle is available for sale outside of the auction for $3500. However, the OPENING BID for this vehicle is only $2000 at the PUBLIC auto auction this SATURDAY at 11am. Come in and bid to get crazy deals! The Auto Auction is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC and is FREE to enter. Come during the week or early Saturday to sit in, start up, and inspect the vehicles before you bid. Gates open at 9AM. You can even test drive this car to your own mechanic for inspection on weekdays (Mon-Fri). NO SALVAGED TITLES. Check our site for more cars, and FREE AutoCheck History Reports www.autoauctionofsandiego.com. 619-281-3333 Look at this 2000 Subaru Forester L. Its Automatic transmission and Gas Flat 4 Cyl 2.5L/150 engine will keep you going. This Subaru Forester has the following options: Trailer harness connector, Tilt steering column, Split folding 55/45 rear seat, Speed-sensitive variable assist pwr rack & pinion steering, Side-impact door beams, Roof rack w/crossbars, Removable rear cargo tray, Reclining front bucket seats, Rear window wiper/washer, and Rear window defroster w/timer. See it for yourself at Auto Auction of San Diego, 5801 Fairmount Ave, San Diego, CA 92120.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Subaru Forester L with AWD/4WD.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1SF6355YG717441
Stock: 26467
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 220,810 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$1,987
Tooele Chevrolet Buick - Tooele / Utah
7 DAY MONEY BACK GUARANTEE / 30 DAY EXCHANGE on eligible pre-owned vehicles. One Low Upfront Price... no haggle, no hassle! 2000 Subaru MECH SPECIAL, Forester S, 4D Sport Utility, 2.5L H4, 4-Speed Automatic, AWD, Gray. Tooele Motor Company - A New Company, A New Philosophy OUR 7 BRAND PROMISES: - One Low Price, Plain & Simple Always - Relaxed Shopping Experience - Financial Solutions for Today and Your Future - Real Cash Value for your Trade - The Right Vehicles at the Right Time - You Cant Buy the Wrong Vehicle - Dependable Service to Meet Your Needs Non-Commissioned Professional Sales Staff, so you can expect a no-pressure, relaxed car buying experience from start to finish. Actual price may differ for various reasons, including but not limited to, manufacturer eligibility requirements, manufacturer rebates, special limited time offers, and dealer incentives. Listed price for the vehicle does not include government fees, taxes, $297.50 document fee, title and licensing fees. All prices, specifications and are availability subject to change. Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on our website, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Not responsible for typographical errors. Always contact dealer for most current information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Subaru Forester S with AWD/4WD.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1SF6552YH701799
Stock: D1612C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 115,289 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,500
New Jersey Automobiles and Trucks - Lake Hopatcong / New Jersey
well maintained very clean throughout awd
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Subaru Forester S with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1SF65661H752916
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 209,290 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,200
Dewey Griffin Subaru - Bellingham / Washington
2001 Subaru Forester S Premium White AWD 2.5L H4 SMPI SOHC 4-Speed Automatic4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Bumpers: body-color, Cassette, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front Cupholders, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Cloth Seat Trim, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers.22/27 City/Highway MPGCome to deweygriffinsubaru.com To See Our Specials!!! Call us at 360-734-8700 For Help with Any of Our Departments!!UNLIMITED FREE CAR WASHES AS LONG AS YOU OWN YOUR CAR!!We have a 5 of 5 Star Rating on Kelly Blue Book and DealerRater!! With scores like that -you KNOW we put Customers First!!,See us on our Facebook Page.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Subaru Forester S with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1SF65621H744117
Stock: 2007161
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-12-2020
- 179,953 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,990
Castle Honda - Morton Grove / Illinois
Wholesale To The Public - These cars may have some cosmetic blemishes or mechanical issues but are priced accordingly! Save before it goes to auction - Being sold as is and shown - No warranty - Buyer be ware ++.++ Visit Us Today A short visit to Castle Honda located at 6900 West Dempster Street, Morton Grove, IL 60053 can get you a trustworthy Honda today! - In the event of human error Castle Honda retains the right to retract any price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Subaru Forester L with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1SF63501G765631
Stock: 3819B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 151,776 miles
$4,100
Bachman Subaru - Louisville / Kentucky
2001 Subaru Forester S, AWD... This Forester is a Local 2-Owner New Car Trade-in. It comes equipped with Heated Front Bucket Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Front Fog Lights, Alloy Wheels, and more. Please note this vehicle is straight from our Bachman BARGAIN LOT! Before these vehicles are taken to auction, we offer them to the public at a great price. They HAVE NOT been inspected and may have mechanical defects. This vehicle has been PRICED ACCORDINGLY and we encourage potential buyers to have it inspected at their (the buyer's) expense. Stop by and visit us at Bachman Subaru, 9800 Bluegrass Parkway, Louisville, KY 40299.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Subaru Forester S with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1SF65521H730080
Stock: 204828B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 96,802 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,980
Brandl Chevrolet Buick GMC - Aitkin / Minnesota
** CLEAN CARFAX **, ** ONE OWNER **, ** LOCAL TRADE **, ** CRUISE CONTROL **, ** AWD / 4WD / 4X4 **, ** MULTI-POINT VEHICLE INSPECTION **, ** VEHICLE DETAILED **, ** OIL CHANGED **. **OUR PRE-OWNED VEHICLES ARE FULLY RECONDITIONED. CALL TO SEE WHAT WORK WAS DONE TO THIS VEHICLE**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Subaru Forester S with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1SF65591H727614
Stock: 1174A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 125,759 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,290
Ramey Motors - Princeton / West Virginia
2001 Subaru Forester L Green AWD 5-Speed Manual with Overdrive 2.5L H4 SMPI SOHC Lifetime no charge WV or VA Inspection Stickers at Ramey Auto Group!, Forester L, 4D Sport Utility, 2.5L H4 SMPI SOHC, 5-Speed Manual with Overdrive, AWD, Green. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 5450 miles below market average! Type your sentence here. 21/28 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Subaru Forester L with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1SF63511G734694
Stock: T5056A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 133,328 miles
$1,990
Williams Kia - Traverse City / Michigan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Subaru Forester S with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1SF65592H747380
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 174,711 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,442
Project One Autogroup - Carlstadt / New Jersey
VISIT WWW.PROJECTONEAUTO.COM TO VIEW MORE PICTURES 2007 JEEP PATRIOT LIMITED 4WD - 174,711 MILES - SILVER EX TERIOR / GRAY INTERIOR - RECENT TRADE IN - RECEBTLY SERVICED - RUNS AND DRIVES GOOD - 2.5L DOHC H4 - ALL WHEEL DRIVE - AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION VISIT WWW.PROJECTONEAUTO.COM TO VIEW MORE PICTURES OR CALL 201-635-1400 - NO HIDDEN DEALER FEES - WE BUY ALL CARS - LOCATED TEN MINUTES WEST OF MANHATTAN AND ONE MILE NORTH OF METLIFE STADIUM - OPEN MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY 9 TO 7.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Subaru Forester X with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1SG63683H735425
Stock: 13755B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-14-2020
- 211,416 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$4,474
Price Ford - Port Angeles / Washington
Make room for more passengers, carry extra luggage or your favorite sports gear with the roof rack on this Subaru Forester. This small suv is equipped with all wheel drive. This model has a 2.5 liter 4 Cylinder Engine high output engine. The vehicle shines with an exquisite metallic silver exterior finish. It features cruise control for long trips. Anti-lock brakes are standard on the vehicle. Enjoy the tried and true gasoline engine in this unit. Light weight alloy wheels on the vehicle are the perfect compliment to a stylish body. The fog lights cut through the weather so you can see what's ahead. Help alleviate lower back pain with the driver seat lumbar support in this unit. This unit has an automatic transmission. The perfect balance of space and size. this vehicle cruises through the city with ease.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Subaru Forester X with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1SG63633H712991
Stock: N19214B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-29-2020
- 113,663 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,687
AutoNation Honda Renton - Renton / Washington
Popular Equipment Group 2 Upgraded Speakers All Wheel Drive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Subaru Forester XS with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1SG65613H742097
Stock: 3H742097
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 183,733 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,455
James Wood Autopark - Denton / Texas
: FUEL EFFICIENT 27 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! XS trim. Moonroof, Heated Seats, Multi-CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels, All Wheel Drive, Edmunds.com's review says a practical and fun-to-drive crossover well-suited to many purposes. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Sunroof, Heated Driver Seat Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors, Bucket Seats, Climate Control. EXPERTS CONCLUDE: Edmunds.com explains a practical and fun-to-drive crossover well-suited to many purposes. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 27 MPG Hwy. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Subaru Forester XS with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1SG65673H706723
Stock: 201400B1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 294,266 milesTitle issue, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$1,495
Bob's Auto Ranch - Circle Pines / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Subaru Forester X with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1SG63673H742303
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 109,379 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,200
Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia
KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Front Heated Seats. This Subaru Forester also includes Clock, Climate Control, Tachometer, Cruise Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Roof Rack, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, CD Changer, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Center Console, Heated Mirrors, Child Proof Door Locks, 12v Power Outlet, Carpeted Floor Mats, Overhead Console. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Roof Rack, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, CD Changer, 12v Power Outlet, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door - Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Subaru Forester XS with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1SG65653H711791
Stock: 122708
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 198,097 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995
The Internet Car Lot - Omaha / Nebraska
Check out this very nice and clean 2004 Subaru Forester 2.5L H4 AWD! This car looks and drives great! It's loaded with options including a 2.5L H4 Engine, Automatic Transmission, AWD, Leather, Climate Control, Aftermarket Radio, Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, Cruise, Tilt, and more! Overall this car is very clean inside and out! It's priced to sell ASAP so give us a call now! Get Pre-Approved now on our website http://TheInternetCarLot.com or give us a call! - Contact The Internet Car Lot at 402-991-1112 or sales@theinternetcarlot.com for more information. - View our massive inventory on our website! We offer financing with very competitive rates! Call us today to get pre-approved or apply on our website at http://www.TheInternetCarLot.com -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Subaru Forester X with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1SG63634H763635
Stock: 763635C71112
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
