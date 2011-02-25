Used 1999 Subaru Forester for Sale Near Me

This car is a blast to drive. Handles like a true rally car in the curves! With the AWD, it handles exceptionally well off road. I honestly believe that this car handles/ drives even smoother in the rain! 154,000 miles and still counting! I have the S model, which on here says it's a manual, but i do infact have the crafty automatic. The leather interior has held up greatly & the seat warmers come in handy on those brisk mornings. Getting rid of my car & having this vehicle has truely inspired me to make it a point to get out of the office & enjoy the outdoors. It's the perfect utility vehicle that also doubles as an economical, every day driver. I hope to keep this for a looong time!

