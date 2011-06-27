  1. Home
2019 Subaru Crosstrek Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Crosstrek
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,895
Starting MSRP
$27,195
Starting MSRP
$22,895
Engine TypeGasGasGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4Flat 4Flat 4
Combined MPG292929
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,895
Starting MSRP
$27,195
Starting MSRP
$22,895
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
descent controlyesyesyes
Center limited slip differentialyesyesyes
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,895
Starting MSRP
$27,195
Starting MSRP
$22,895
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/33 mpg27/33 mpg27/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)448.2/547.8 mi.448.2/547.8 mi.448.2/547.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.6 gal.16.6 gal.16.6 gal.
Combined MPG292929
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,895
Starting MSRP
$27,195
Starting MSRP
$22,895
Torque145 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm145 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm145 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l2.0 l2.0 l
Horsepower152 hp @ 6000 rpm152 hp @ 6000 rpm152 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.35.4 ft.35.4 ft.
Valves161616
direct injectionyesyesyes
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4Flat 4Flat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,895
Starting MSRP
$27,195
Starting MSRP
$22,895
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesno
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesno
auto delay off headlampsyesyesno
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsnoyesno
pre-collision safety systemnoyesno
emergency braking preparationnoyesno
adaptive headlightsnoyesno
LED headlampnoyesno
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemnoyesno
Packages
Starting MSRP
$23,895
Starting MSRP
$27,195
Starting MSRP
$22,895
EyeSight + Moonroof + Blind Spot Detection / Rear Cross Traffic Alertyesnono
EyeSight + Blind Spot Detection / Rear Cross Traffic Alertyesnono
Sport Package - 17" Wheelsyesnoyes
Moonroof + Blind Spot Detection / Rear Cross Traffic Alertyesnono
Popular Package #4yesyesno
Standard Modelyesyesyes
Popular Package #3yesyesyes
Popular Package #2yesyesno
Moonroof + Navigation System + Harman Kardon Amplifier and Speakersnoyesno
Sport Package - 18" Wheelsnoyesno
Moonroofnoyesno
Popular Package #1nonoyes
EyeSightnonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,895
Starting MSRP
$27,195
Starting MSRP
$22,895
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
4 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesno
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesno
USB connectionyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesyesno
4 total speakersnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,895
Starting MSRP
$27,195
Starting MSRP
$22,895
Air conditioningyesnoyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesnoyes
leather steering wheelyesyesno
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesno
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
Cargo floor matsyesyesno
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
rear view camerayesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyesyesno
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
keyless ignitionnoyesno
Climate controlnoyesno
turn signal in mirrorsnoyesno
adaptive cruise controlnoyesno
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelnonoyes
Dual vanity mirrorsnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,895
Starting MSRP
$27,195
Starting MSRP
$22,895
2 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesnoyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
hands-free entrynoyesno
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$23,895
Starting MSRP
$27,195
Starting MSRP
$22,895
Interior and Exterior Auto Dimming Mirrorsyesyesyes
STI Leather Shift Knob - CVTyesyesyes
Rockford Fosgate Audio Upgradeyesyesyes
Auto Dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelinkyesyesyes
Cargo Netyesyesyes
Rear Seatback Protectoryesyesyes
Sunshadeyesyesyes
Interior and Exterior Auto Dimming Mirror w/Homelinkyesyesyes
Footwell Illumination Kit - Blueyesyesyes
Side Sill Plateyesyesyes
Auto Dimming Mirror w/Compassyesyesyes
Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirror w/Approach Lightingyesyesyes
All-Weather Floor Linersyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,895
Starting MSRP
$27,195
Starting MSRP
$22,895
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,895
Starting MSRP
$27,195
Starting MSRP
$22,895
Front head room39.8 in.39.8 in.39.8 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesnoyes
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyesno
Front shoulder room56.7 in.56.7 in.56.7 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyesyesno
Front leg room43.1 in.43.1 in.43.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
Front hip room55.1 in.55.1 in.55.1 in.
clothyesnoyes
6 -way power driver seatnoyesno
leathernoyesno
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,895
Starting MSRP
$27,195
Starting MSRP
$22,895
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Rear head room38.0 in.38.0 in.38.0 in.
Rear hip Room55.2 in.55.2 in.55.2 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.36.5 in.36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.6 in.55.6 in.55.6 in.
folding center armrestnoyesno
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$23,895
Starting MSRP
$27,195
Starting MSRP
$22,895
STI Roof Spoileryesyesyes
Door Edge Guard Ice Silver Metallicyesyesyes
Body Side Molding Kit Quartz Blue Pearlyesyesyes
Wheel Locks - Alloyyesyesyes
Crossbar Set - Aeroyesyesyes
Body Side Molding Kit Ice Silver Metallicyesyesyes
Body Side Molding Kit Cool Gray Khakiyesyesyes
Door Edge Guard Venetian Red Pearlyesyesyes
Splash Guardsyesyesyes
Trailer Hitchyesyesyes
Rear Bumper Coveryesyesyes
Body Side Molding Kit Crystal White Pearlyesyesyes
Body Side Molding Kit Sunshine Orangeyesyesyes
Body Side Molding Kit Crystal Black Silicayesyesyes
Body Side Molding Kit Venetian Red Pearlyesyesyes
Door Edge Guard Crystal Black Silicayesyesyes
Door Edge Guard Crystal White Pearlyesyesyes
Cargo Covernonoyes
Fog Light Kitnonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,895
Starting MSRP
$27,195
Starting MSRP
$22,895
Maximum cargo capacity55.3 cu.ft.55.3 cu.ft.55.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight3186 lbs.3239 lbs.3157 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.8 cu.ft.20.8 cu.ft.20.8 cu.ft.
Angle of approach18.0 degrees18.0 degrees18.0 degrees
Angle of departure29.0 degrees29.0 degrees29.0 degrees
Length175.8 in.175.8 in.175.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.1500 lbs.1500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.8.7 in.8.7 in.
Height63.6 in.63.6 in.63.6 in.
EPA interior volume121.7 cu.ft.121.7 cu.ft.121.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.9 in.104.9 in.104.9 in.
Width71.0 in.71.0 in.71.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,895
Starting MSRP
$27,195
Starting MSRP
$22,895
Exterior Colors
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Cool Gray Khaki
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Quartz Blue Pearl
  • Venetian Red Pearl
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Sunshine Orange
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Sunshine Orange
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Cool Gray Khaki
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Quartz Blue Pearl
  • Venetian Red Pearl
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Sunshine Orange
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Sunshine Orange
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Cool Gray Khaki
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Quartz Blue Pearl
  • Venetian Red Pearl
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Sunshine Orange
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Sunshine Orange
  • Crystal White Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black Cloth with Orange Stitching, cloth
  • Gray Cloth with Orange Stitching, cloth
  • Gray Leather, leather
  • Black Leather, leather
  • Black Cloth, cloth
  • Gray Cloth, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,895
Starting MSRP
$27,195
Starting MSRP
$22,895
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
P225/60R17 98H tiresyesnoyes
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyesnoyes
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsnoyesno
P225/55R18 98H tiresnoyesno
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,895
Starting MSRP
$27,195
Starting MSRP
$22,895
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,895
Starting MSRP
$27,195
Starting MSRP
$22,895
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Crosstrek InventorySee Crosstrek InventorySee Crosstrek Inventory

