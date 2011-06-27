Used 2018 Subaru Crosstrek Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Crosstrek SUV
2.0i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$32,811*
Total Cash Price
$21,172
2.0i Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$33,467*
Total Cash Price
$21,595
2.0i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$44,951*
Total Cash Price
$29,006
2.0i Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$46,264*
Total Cash Price
$29,853
2.0i Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$45,279*
Total Cash Price
$29,217
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Crosstrek SUV 2.0i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$752
|$775
|$798
|$822
|$846
|$3,993
|Maintenance
|$824
|$1,440
|$1,738
|$894
|$1,271
|$6,167
|Repairs
|$127
|$300
|$441
|$515
|$603
|$1,986
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,148
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,312
|Financing
|$1,139
|$915
|$678
|$424
|$154
|$3,310
|Depreciation
|$4,033
|$1,842
|$1,621
|$1,437
|$1,290
|$10,223
|Fuel
|$1,096
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$1,198
|$1,234
|$5,820
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,119
|$6,442
|$6,480
|$5,331
|$5,439
|$32,811
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Crosstrek SUV 2.0i Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$767
|$791
|$814
|$838
|$863
|$4,073
|Maintenance
|$840
|$1,469
|$1,773
|$912
|$1,296
|$6,290
|Repairs
|$130
|$306
|$450
|$525
|$615
|$2,026
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,171
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,338
|Financing
|$1,162
|$933
|$692
|$432
|$157
|$3,376
|Depreciation
|$4,114
|$1,879
|$1,653
|$1,466
|$1,316
|$10,427
|Fuel
|$1,118
|$1,152
|$1,186
|$1,222
|$1,259
|$5,936
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,301
|$6,571
|$6,610
|$5,438
|$5,548
|$33,467
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Crosstrek SUV 2.0i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,030
|$1,062
|$1,093
|$1,126
|$1,159
|$5,470
|Maintenance
|$1,129
|$1,973
|$2,381
|$1,225
|$1,741
|$8,449
|Repairs
|$174
|$411
|$604
|$706
|$826
|$2,721
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,573
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,797
|Financing
|$1,560
|$1,254
|$929
|$581
|$211
|$4,535
|Depreciation
|$5,525
|$2,524
|$2,221
|$1,969
|$1,767
|$14,006
|Fuel
|$1,502
|$1,547
|$1,593
|$1,641
|$1,691
|$7,973
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,493
|$8,826
|$8,878
|$7,303
|$7,451
|$44,951
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Crosstrek SUV 2.0i Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,060
|$1,093
|$1,125
|$1,159
|$1,193
|$5,630
|Maintenance
|$1,162
|$2,030
|$2,451
|$1,261
|$1,792
|$8,695
|Repairs
|$179
|$423
|$622
|$726
|$850
|$2,800
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,619
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,850
|Financing
|$1,606
|$1,290
|$956
|$598
|$217
|$4,667
|Depreciation
|$5,687
|$2,597
|$2,286
|$2,026
|$1,819
|$14,414
|Fuel
|$1,545
|$1,592
|$1,640
|$1,689
|$1,740
|$8,206
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,858
|$9,083
|$9,137
|$7,517
|$7,669
|$46,264
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Crosstrek SUV 2.0i Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,038
|$1,070
|$1,101
|$1,134
|$1,167
|$5,510
|Maintenance
|$1,137
|$1,987
|$2,398
|$1,234
|$1,754
|$8,510
|Repairs
|$175
|$414
|$609
|$711
|$832
|$2,741
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,584
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,811
|Financing
|$1,572
|$1,263
|$936
|$585
|$213
|$4,568
|Depreciation
|$5,566
|$2,542
|$2,237
|$1,983
|$1,780
|$14,108
|Fuel
|$1,512
|$1,558
|$1,605
|$1,653
|$1,703
|$8,032
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,584
|$8,890
|$8,942
|$7,357
|$7,506
|$45,279
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Subaru Crosstrek in Virginia is:not available
