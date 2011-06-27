Used 2016 Subaru Crosstrek Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Crosstrek SUV
2.0i PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$33,593*
Total Cash Price
$18,394
Hybrid Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$45,120*
Total Cash Price
$24,705
Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$46,437*
Total Cash Price
$25,427
2.0i Limited PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$45,449*
Total Cash Price
$24,886
2.0i Premium PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$32,934*
Total Cash Price
$18,033
2.0i Premium PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$34,251*
Total Cash Price
$18,754
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Crosstrek SUV 2.0i PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$767
|$791
|$814
|$838
|$863
|$4,073
|Maintenance
|$1,709
|$884
|$1,162
|$1,485
|$1,867
|$7,106
|Repairs
|$431
|$500
|$587
|$684
|$797
|$2,999
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,005
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,172
|Financing
|$989
|$796
|$589
|$368
|$134
|$2,875
|Depreciation
|$3,923
|$1,639
|$1,443
|$1,278
|$1,148
|$9,431
|Fuel
|$1,118
|$1,152
|$1,186
|$1,222
|$1,259
|$5,936
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,942
|$5,803
|$5,822
|$5,918
|$6,108
|$33,593
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Crosstrek SUV Hybrid Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,030
|$1,062
|$1,093
|$1,126
|$1,159
|$5,470
|Maintenance
|$2,295
|$1,188
|$1,560
|$1,995
|$2,507
|$9,545
|Repairs
|$580
|$671
|$788
|$919
|$1,070
|$4,028
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,349
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,574
|Financing
|$1,329
|$1,069
|$790
|$495
|$179
|$3,862
|Depreciation
|$5,269
|$2,202
|$1,939
|$1,717
|$1,541
|$12,667
|Fuel
|$1,502
|$1,547
|$1,593
|$1,641
|$1,691
|$7,973
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,353
|$7,794
|$7,820
|$7,949
|$8,204
|$45,120
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Crosstrek SUV Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,060
|$1,093
|$1,125
|$1,159
|$1,193
|$5,630
|Maintenance
|$2,362
|$1,222
|$1,606
|$2,053
|$2,580
|$9,823
|Repairs
|$596
|$691
|$811
|$946
|$1,101
|$4,145
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,389
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,620
|Financing
|$1,368
|$1,100
|$814
|$509
|$185
|$3,975
|Depreciation
|$5,423
|$2,266
|$1,995
|$1,767
|$1,586
|$13,037
|Fuel
|$1,545
|$1,592
|$1,640
|$1,689
|$1,740
|$8,206
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,743
|$8,021
|$8,048
|$8,181
|$8,443
|$46,437
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Crosstrek SUV 2.0i Limited PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,038
|$1,070
|$1,101
|$1,134
|$1,167
|$5,510
|Maintenance
|$2,312
|$1,196
|$1,572
|$2,009
|$2,525
|$9,614
|Repairs
|$584
|$676
|$793
|$926
|$1,078
|$4,057
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,359
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,586
|Financing
|$1,339
|$1,076
|$796
|$498
|$181
|$3,890
|Depreciation
|$5,307
|$2,218
|$1,953
|$1,729
|$1,552
|$12,759
|Fuel
|$1,512
|$1,558
|$1,605
|$1,653
|$1,703
|$8,032
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,451
|$7,851
|$7,877
|$8,007
|$8,263
|$45,449
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Crosstrek SUV 2.0i Premium PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$752
|$775
|$798
|$822
|$846
|$3,993
|Maintenance
|$1,675
|$867
|$1,139
|$1,456
|$1,830
|$6,967
|Repairs
|$423
|$490
|$575
|$671
|$781
|$2,940
|Taxes & Fees
|$985
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,149
|Financing
|$970
|$780
|$577
|$361
|$131
|$2,819
|Depreciation
|$3,846
|$1,607
|$1,415
|$1,253
|$1,125
|$9,246
|Fuel
|$1,096
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$1,198
|$1,234
|$5,820
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,747
|$5,689
|$5,708
|$5,802
|$5,988
|$32,934
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Crosstrek SUV 2.0i Premium PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$782
|$806
|$830
|$855
|$880
|$4,153
|Maintenance
|$1,742
|$902
|$1,185
|$1,514
|$1,903
|$7,246
|Repairs
|$440
|$510
|$598
|$698
|$812
|$3,058
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,024
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,195
|Financing
|$1,009
|$811
|$600
|$375
|$136
|$2,932
|Depreciation
|$4,000
|$1,671
|$1,472
|$1,303
|$1,170
|$9,616
|Fuel
|$1,140
|$1,174
|$1,210
|$1,246
|$1,283
|$6,053
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,137
|$5,917
|$5,936
|$6,034
|$6,228
|$34,251
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Subaru Crosstrek in Virginia is:not available
