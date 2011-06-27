Used 2013 Subaru BRZ Consumer Reviews

2013 BRZ Limited 6 Speed Manual nevijeff , 02/28/2014 15 of 15 people found this review helpful As mentioned by others a lot has been written about this car and most of it is true. The car is very well balanced and is great on the backroads. Power is adequate given the weight of the car too much more and it would affect the driving dynamics of the vehicle. Shifting is very precise and short just the way you want it but in the cold weather until the car warms up shifts from 1st to 2nd can be a bit clunky. layout of interior is fantastic seats are supportive but being sport seats can be a little snug for larger people. Back seat to me are just there to save insurance costs not very practical at all. Very well appointed for the money, stock tires are way too brutal over road transitions. Report Abuse

A pure driver's car for under 30K mightymeeple , 05/15/2013 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Others both professional and amateur have reviewed this car all over the internet. Let me confirm that the positive hyperbole is actually warranted. Incredible sports car for the money. If you are a car enthusiast, you must drive this car. Steering is quick and nimble, suspension is firm and confident, acceleration could be better, but who cares when you are giggling and grinning as you carve up any curve with confidence. The boxer rumble is nice, I wouldn't mind some more noise from the stock exhaust. Weak points are what you would expect: small trunk, small backseat, low entry into car tough for taller folks (I'm 6'2" and can get in okay).

Great car horrible nav/media unit stoffe , 11/07/2012 25 of 30 people found this review helpful This is my second Subaru and boy is it very different then all the other models in their line-up. It drives great and you feel very connected. If anything for a nimble sports car it feels a bit under powered. For the money you pay its a steal. Even if the turbo model would cost 10k$ more it would still be worth it. I even have two Recaro child seats in the back and my boys love it! They even want to squeeze in the BRZ for 1-2h trips instead of our comfy Lexus RX.

A car not pass up zenith13 , 05/30/2013 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This is my first Subaru. Coming from a celica, and with this car being made jointly by Toyota and Subaru, I felt close to home. The engineers nailed it on this one - the 200hp to weight ratio is perfect and the handling is great. I had a problem with the nav system twice and had to take it to the dealer and have it replaced, but other then that it is a great car to drive and a car that a car enthusiast should not pass up.