  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Baja
  4. Used 2003 Subaru Baja
  5. Used 2003 Subaru Baja Crew Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2003 Subaru Baja Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2003 Baja
5(79%)4(17%)3(2%)2(1%)1(1%)
4.7
99 reviews
Write a review
See all Bajas for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,531 - $3,004
Used Baja for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...20

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Best Car I've Owned

John V., 08/20/2015
Sport AWD 4dr Crew Cab (2.5L 4cyl 5M)
13 of 14 people found this review helpful

I dislike reviews of this vehicle/truck hybrid that say it is limited in functionality. If one needs to haul drywall, then get a truck. The Baja is an amazing vehicle with no problems after 12 years and 90,000 miles. It's fun to drive and looks great. I get offers to buy my car all the time, even though it is not for sale. My wife encouraged me to treat myself to a new car. I won't trade this Subaru in for even a Mercedes. I owned a business for 10+ years and this was the perfect vehicle to take the kids back and forth while hauling boxes and landscaping equipment in the back. The Baja is a collector's car. I own the yellow, which is sporty and fun. Oh yeah, other drivers can't miss seeing it.

Report Abuse

Just wouldnt die

Trent, 02/15/2016
Sport AWD 4dr Crew Cab (2.5L 4cyl 5M)
11 of 12 people found this review helpful

I had a 2003 baja which I bought at 100,000 miles. Over the next two years, I added on 60,000 miles using it as a commuter car. I bought the car with few mechanical problems, and over the long commutes and two years on an already dated car, I was rather impressed with its reliability. Over the course of those miles, the only repairs were brake pads, rotors, muffler repair, sealing an oil leak and a lower ball joint. I finally trades it in once an O2 sensor failed at 162,000 miles. All in all, pretty respectable considering it is 13 years old in the rust belt. The bed was very useful for moving washers, dryers, beds, etcetera. I got my use out of it. I would buy another if they were still making them.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

A serviceable multi purpose stylish truck

Debora in Augusta, 01/22/2017
Sport AWD 4dr Crew Cab (2.5L 4cyl 5M)
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I adore this Japanese ElCamino and hope Subaru will make another one soon. . The bed height is perfect for loading wood, groceries, mulch and Christmas trees... and the back seat lies flat for transporting pets. Downside is the quality of the exterior materials...Seems like something is always getting loose or falling off. ... but I can’t wait for my next one.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

I wish I had your Baja :(

kch5, 12/19/2010
8 of 9 people found this review helpful

90k miles M/T. If only the engine reliability was as great as the ride. Consistent 1Qt oil consumed per 1k miles driven since got at 60k (and I'm assured by Subaru this is normal and not to worry about it, just fill it up every third gas fill up, no problem). Both head gaskets just blew, along with failed battery and failed water thermostat. To repair all problems, we're talking new battery, head gaskets, thermostat, new piston rings or short block replacement=$5500 at dealer (about equal to trade in value), which means good-bye or home rebuild. Heartbroken trying to find a non-Subaru manual AWD replacement.

Report Abuse

versatile communter

Fredd, 09/19/2015
Sport AWD 4dr Crew Cab (2.5L 4cyl 5M)
8 of 9 people found this review helpful

Engine gaskets and CV boots only real issues over 12 years. I have taken it cross country (Wash to Maine), non turbo struggles up hills at higher altitudes (Idaho, Montana), gearing is great for best gas mileage @ 65 mph, drops considerably when up at 75 mph handles rain or snow with aplomb. Subaru need to update design and make a newer model within the next few years so I can buy my final BAJA

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
12345...20
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Bajas for sale

Related Used 2003 Subaru Baja Crew Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles