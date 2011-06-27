Used 2003 Subaru Baja Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

Best Car I've Owned John V. , 08/20/2015 Sport AWD 4dr Crew Cab (2.5L 4cyl 5M) 13 of 14 people found this review helpful I dislike reviews of this vehicle/truck hybrid that say it is limited in functionality. If one needs to haul drywall, then get a truck. The Baja is an amazing vehicle with no problems after 12 years and 90,000 miles. It's fun to drive and looks great. I get offers to buy my car all the time, even though it is not for sale. My wife encouraged me to treat myself to a new car. I won't trade this Subaru in for even a Mercedes. I owned a business for 10+ years and this was the perfect vehicle to take the kids back and forth while hauling boxes and landscaping equipment in the back. The Baja is a collector's car. I own the yellow, which is sporty and fun. Oh yeah, other drivers can't miss seeing it. Report Abuse

Just wouldnt die Trent , 02/15/2016 Sport AWD 4dr Crew Cab (2.5L 4cyl 5M) 11 of 12 people found this review helpful I had a 2003 baja which I bought at 100,000 miles. Over the next two years, I added on 60,000 miles using it as a commuter car. I bought the car with few mechanical problems, and over the long commutes and two years on an already dated car, I was rather impressed with its reliability. Over the course of those miles, the only repairs were brake pads, rotors, muffler repair, sealing an oil leak and a lower ball joint. I finally trades it in once an O2 sensor failed at 162,000 miles. All in all, pretty respectable considering it is 13 years old in the rust belt. The bed was very useful for moving washers, dryers, beds, etcetera. I got my use out of it. I would buy another if they were still making them. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

A serviceable multi purpose stylish truck Debora in Augusta , 01/22/2017 Sport AWD 4dr Crew Cab (2.5L 4cyl 5M) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I adore this Japanese ElCamino and hope Subaru will make another one soon. . The bed height is perfect for loading wood, groceries, mulch and Christmas trees... and the back seat lies flat for transporting pets. Downside is the quality of the exterior materials...Seems like something is always getting loose or falling off. ... but I can’t wait for my next one. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

I wish I had your Baja :( kch5 , 12/19/2010 8 of 9 people found this review helpful 90k miles M/T. If only the engine reliability was as great as the ride. Consistent 1Qt oil consumed per 1k miles driven since got at 60k (and I'm assured by Subaru this is normal and not to worry about it, just fill it up every third gas fill up, no problem). Both head gaskets just blew, along with failed battery and failed water thermostat. To repair all problems, we're talking new battery, head gaskets, thermostat, new piston rings or short block replacement=$5500 at dealer (about equal to trade in value), which means good-bye or home rebuild. Heartbroken trying to find a non-Subaru manual AWD replacement. Report Abuse