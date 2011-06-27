Used 2016 smart fortwo Electric Consumer Reviews
The 2017 electric is a disappointment
Everything is great about the new 2017 electric except the battery range. My old 2016 got a minimum of 68 miles on a charge and even 80 miles if I was careful. My new 2017 in the winter in Massachusetts gets at the most 51 miles and if anything is running, may drop to as little as 39 miles. The dealer and the manufacturer says this is normal, but for me, the car has become almost useless in the Winter. It should not be sold in the North. Otherwise all the features in the new car are much better....but so what, for me, I would never have bought it if I knew it was like this.
Great little EV
Not a car for everyone but it can really turn heads. It is small but I can get easily to 300 plus pound people even those well over 6 ft tall into the car with what seems to be the surprising amount of room. The NASCAR design safety cage, so I'm told, really is much stronger and safer than most vehicles. I tend to drive it about 50 mi a day and charged it home, and the charging costs very little especially compared to the gas I was using in my old Nissan Murano. It has enough cargo space to carry a week's worth of groceries for my wife and I and most things we really need. Yes we still have a gas car but tend to use it for longer trips and not just going out to eat or around town for small shopping trips or sightseeing. It is surprisingly comfortable. The heater very much or the air conditioner in the summer you do get a range hit but not anything more than why you would see in other electric vehicles. In negotiates the hills here in Tennessee with ease and is a favorite for little kids all around the subdivision. It is interesting to see a car where other smart cars recognize it and hawk or wave almost every time.
