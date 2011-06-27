Used 2013 smart fortwo Electric Consumer Reviews
2013 SMART FORTWO PURE
I use this car for transportation too and from work..i drive 82 miles a day, round trip. And it's all highway driving..it cruises nice at 70-75 mph...excellant comute car...it feels right at home on the highway...just love it!!
smart EV
I would only recommend this as a strictly commuter car if your commute is 5-10 mi each way. Parking is a breeze in NYC where parking in anything larger than a smart is a nightmare. However, when the weather is below 35 degrees, the cabin is always cold (even with heated seats) and the heat robs 20-40% of your range if you use it consistently. The 70hp boost they claim rarely kicks in when you step on the pedal. I've had the car for 4 mo now (since Nov '13) and range anxiety has been a major problem during the polar vortex days. My commute is only 15 mi each way and I always get home with just 20% of power from a 100% charge. If the range would be 100 mi with heat/AC on, this would be perfect
Fun and practical city car
My midlife crisis red convertible.....use it for any in town trip....charges up overnight on standard 110 v outlet in every garage.
Electric Drive cabrio is a hoot!
Like all smarts, the cabin is surprisingly roomy for two people, and the tall, flat-bottomed storage area in back is actually quite useful. The ride is a little rough, fun for 40 minutes, tiring after that. Thoughtfully designed in almost all respects (like replaceable plastic body panels). The electric drive version is really a game changer though. No motor noise to speak of and very snappy performance. EPA range of 68 miles is limiting, but not as much as you'd imagine. This can't be your only car in any case. Get the cabrio and you have the only EV convertible on the market. With the top down and side rails removed you really get a great open air effect. Totally fun for errand running, making some former chores into fun little drives. Like their ads said back in the day "You'll pour milk down the drain for an excuse to drive to the store." The non-cabrio ED's are not as nice as the Fiat 500e. All of these were pricey when new but as used cars can be a ton of fun for under $10k. Panoramic roof on Passion level smarts is neat though. I test drove the smart gas version and I didn't really care for it. Slow and lots of engine noise. Perhaps expensive repairs as the years go by.
