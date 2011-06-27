Used 2008 smart fortwo Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Great car
I just downsized from a huge full size sedan to the fortwo and I couldnt be happier. It may be a bit utilitarian in its features but its worth saving $500 a month in gas, is easy to find a space and helps keep life simple. Well worth the purchase, despite the funny looks people give. I'm 6'2 and its surprisingly spacious.
Bought a 2008 with 29,600 miles
UPDATE: August 2019......I've now put 100,000 miles in my smart fortwo and still absolutely love it. Of 60 cars I have owned, this fortwo is one of my favorites! I've had no problems, only basic service .... still runs and handles great. It is a very small, easy to maneuver and park automobile. The only thing that ever worries me are how other drivers are so aggressive and when on the interstate, I keep my distance so that crazy drivers who tailgate or change lanes without blinkers do not get too close. I love this car. UPDATE: smart fortwo has performed flawlessly. Now over 77,000 miles and recently replaced front brakes, battery, tires. NO PROBLEMS AT ALL. AC still blows cold, will have it refrigerated soon and gas mileage is better than ever! PREVIOUS REVIEW: Had 2 previous owners I LOVE IT! It's like new, love, love the interior. It's roomy, comfortable, the best looking red and black cloth seats and dash. Peppy engine. Love the transmission. The complaints about the transmission are unfounded. Just let it shift, don't floor the gas, this car is a city car and if driven reasonably, the engine has power and the tranny shifts better than [non-permissible content removed]! Really, it is not a sports car and if driven like you live in the city, it performs flawlessly. I Iive in the mountains and it goes up the steepest hills and has hill ascent and descent control which helps a lot. All cars should have it. On the highway it is stable, a little loud. And I'm averaging 38 to 40. It's all I need and the build quality is Mercedes. The AC is wonderful. Very cold and strong. The packaging is amazing, roomy and stylish. I WILL buy another!!! (UPDATE: 6 MONTHS OF OWNERSHIP, NO PROBLEMS, DID OK ON THE ICE AND SNOW, GOOD TRACTION GOING UP AND DOWN MOUNTAINSIDES. I WILL BUY ANOTHER, GREAT GAS MILEAGE AND NO PROBLEMS WHATSOEVER.)
Daimler Won't Back
My 08 smart just turned 50K miles and now I am told that it needs a new engine. Daimler wont back up their product or even work with me in any way. I am warning social media to consider other auto companies when it comes time to purchase a vehicle.
2008 Smart hatch
My wife and I purchased our smart in 2008, paid way to much. The original dealer dropped it,(like no one knew that was coming) and then went to Mercedes. Other then being treated like a red headed step child by the dealer, probably because this thing is so cheap the car is not bad. It took me a while to get the hang of the herky jerky response, and the A/C stop when you really stomp on the accelerator, which other cars I have had did, so no big deal. I now have 25K miles on it and drive it like you beat a rented mule. No real problems to speak of. I use Royal Purple in it and find that seems to work best for oil. I run with the big dogs on the highway and like it a lot.
horn & door problems lies on extended warranty
I love my 2008 Smart passiion. I have less than 12000 miles on it. The first time i had to use the horn, it does not work, the plastic part on the door hinge is missing. I bought a platinum ext warranty at the time and was told it covered bumper to bumper for 5 years. Now they told me the horn problem is not covered and the door hinge missing part is not covered either. what a rip off, never buy any ext warranty from mercedes benz again. I won't touch any MB either, Lexus gave much better service and had no problems.
