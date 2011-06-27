  1. Home
  2. Scion
  3. Scion xD
  4. Used 2014 Scion xD
  5. Used 2014 Scion xD Hatchback
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2014 Scion xD Hatchback Consumer Reviews

More about the 2014 xD
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
3 reviews
Write a review
See all xDS for sale
List Price Range
$6,995 - $10,998
Used xD for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Small Car With Great Versatility

Rick Papin, 03/08/2017
4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A)
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

For my purposes this car is perfect. Occasional back-seat passengers can be accommodating by slight adjustment of the front seats. Normally used for a driver and passenger, this car is perfect. Day to day the cargo space with back seats up accomodates groceries or whatever. In the spring, with seats folded down, it handily loads my mulch, garden soil, plants, etc. I'm very disappointed that this car is no longer manufactured.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

What a fun car!

Alisa LaVine, 09/30/2017
4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A)
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

This is my second Scion and I love it more than my 05' XA. It's perfect for a single person or a couple with maybe one child. The acceleration is a surprise considering the size of the engine. While it isn't the smoothest ride, it's perfectly acceptable for a subcompact. The touchscreen, Pioneer stereo is an added bonus as well as it being Bluetooth friendly. The gas mileage is good and the seats are comfortable. Update: I've had my Scion for over 6 months now and I still love it! It is lively getting up to speed on the freeway and fun for urban driving. Too bad Toyota is no longer making Scions.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Second Time Around Is Just As Good

Rick Papin, 09/06/2016
4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A)
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

My 2013 Scion XD was totaled by a driver running a red light. I came out of it with minor injuries. Because I liked the car and was grateful for the safety features that prevented serious injury, I leased a 2014 Scion XD. I am just as happy with this model. It has enough cargo space to handle my regular shopping with no problem. With the seats down, I hit Lowe's all season long for gardening needs: Mulch, potting soil, plants, etc. Meets all of my needs without breaking the bank or crowding out the second car in the garage.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all xDS for sale

Related Used 2014 Scion xD Hatchback info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles