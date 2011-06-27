Used 2014 Scion xD Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Small Car With Great Versatility
For my purposes this car is perfect. Occasional back-seat passengers can be accommodating by slight adjustment of the front seats. Normally used for a driver and passenger, this car is perfect. Day to day the cargo space with back seats up accomodates groceries or whatever. In the spring, with seats folded down, it handily loads my mulch, garden soil, plants, etc. I'm very disappointed that this car is no longer manufactured.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
What a fun car!
This is my second Scion and I love it more than my 05' XA. It's perfect for a single person or a couple with maybe one child. The acceleration is a surprise considering the size of the engine. While it isn't the smoothest ride, it's perfectly acceptable for a subcompact. The touchscreen, Pioneer stereo is an added bonus as well as it being Bluetooth friendly. The gas mileage is good and the seats are comfortable. Update: I've had my Scion for over 6 months now and I still love it! It is lively getting up to speed on the freeway and fun for urban driving. Too bad Toyota is no longer making Scions.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Second Time Around Is Just As Good
My 2013 Scion XD was totaled by a driver running a red light. I came out of it with minor injuries. Because I liked the car and was grateful for the safety features that prevented serious injury, I leased a 2014 Scion XD. I am just as happy with this model. It has enough cargo space to handle my regular shopping with no problem. With the seats down, I hit Lowe's all season long for gardening needs: Mulch, potting soil, plants, etc. Meets all of my needs without breaking the bank or crowding out the second car in the garage.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the xD
Related Used 2014 Scion xD Hatchback info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner