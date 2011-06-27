  1. Home
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,027$25,134$28,547
Clean$18,773$23,545$26,695
Average$16,264$20,366$22,989
Rough$13,756$17,187$19,283
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,353$19,212$22,438
Clean$13,454$17,997$20,982
Average$11,656$15,568$18,069
Rough$9,858$13,138$15,156
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,543$26,161$30,553
Clean$18,319$24,506$28,570
Average$15,871$21,198$24,604
Rough$13,423$17,889$20,638
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,483$23,403$27,332
Clean$16,388$21,923$25,558
Average$14,198$18,963$22,010
Rough$12,008$16,004$18,462
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,256$27,115$31,668
Clean$18,988$25,400$29,613
Average$16,450$21,971$25,502
Rough$13,913$18,542$21,391
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,799$17,132$20,009
Clean$11,997$16,049$18,711
Average$10,394$13,882$16,113
Rough$8,791$11,715$13,516
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,068$20,170$23,556
Clean$14,124$18,895$22,027
Average$12,237$16,344$18,969
Rough$10,349$13,793$15,912
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,224$25,732$30,053
Clean$18,020$24,105$28,103
Average$15,612$20,851$24,202
Rough$13,204$17,596$20,300
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab SB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,413$24,648$28,786
Clean$17,260$23,089$26,918
Average$14,953$19,972$23,181
Rough$12,647$16,855$19,444
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT 4dr Mega Cab SB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,321$27,201$31,768
Clean$19,048$25,481$29,706
Average$16,503$22,040$25,582
Rough$13,957$18,600$21,458
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,348$17,868$20,867
Clean$12,512$16,738$19,513
Average$10,840$14,478$16,804
Rough$9,168$12,218$14,095
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,896$19,939$23,288
Clean$13,963$18,679$21,776
Average$12,097$16,157$18,753
Rough$10,231$13,635$15,730
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,986$25,415$29,682
Clean$17,797$23,808$27,756
Average$15,419$20,593$23,903
Rough$13,040$17,379$20,050
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,647$27,980$32,197
Clean$20,291$26,211$30,108
Average$17,580$22,672$25,928
Rough$14,868$19,133$21,749
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,583$25,798$29,284
Clean$19,294$24,167$27,383
Average$16,716$20,904$23,582
Rough$14,138$17,641$19,781
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,110$21,564$25,186
Clean$15,101$20,200$23,551
Average$13,083$17,473$20,282
Rough$11,065$14,746$17,012
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,717$18,362$21,446
Clean$12,858$17,201$20,054
Average$11,140$14,878$17,270
Rough$9,422$12,556$14,486
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,005$25,440$29,711
Clean$17,814$23,831$27,783
Average$15,434$20,613$23,926
Rough$13,053$17,396$20,069
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,453$27,378$31,975
Clean$19,172$25,647$29,900
Average$16,610$22,184$25,749
Rough$14,048$18,722$21,598
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,751$22,423$26,187
Clean$15,702$21,005$24,488
Average$13,604$18,169$21,088
Rough$11,505$15,333$17,689
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,997 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,049 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,997 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,049 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,997 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,049 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ranges from $8,791 to $20,009, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.