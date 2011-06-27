Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,027
|$25,134
|$28,547
|Clean
|$18,773
|$23,545
|$26,695
|Average
|$16,264
|$20,366
|$22,989
|Rough
|$13,756
|$17,187
|$19,283
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,353
|$19,212
|$22,438
|Clean
|$13,454
|$17,997
|$20,982
|Average
|$11,656
|$15,568
|$18,069
|Rough
|$9,858
|$13,138
|$15,156
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,543
|$26,161
|$30,553
|Clean
|$18,319
|$24,506
|$28,570
|Average
|$15,871
|$21,198
|$24,604
|Rough
|$13,423
|$17,889
|$20,638
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,483
|$23,403
|$27,332
|Clean
|$16,388
|$21,923
|$25,558
|Average
|$14,198
|$18,963
|$22,010
|Rough
|$12,008
|$16,004
|$18,462
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,256
|$27,115
|$31,668
|Clean
|$18,988
|$25,400
|$29,613
|Average
|$16,450
|$21,971
|$25,502
|Rough
|$13,913
|$18,542
|$21,391
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,799
|$17,132
|$20,009
|Clean
|$11,997
|$16,049
|$18,711
|Average
|$10,394
|$13,882
|$16,113
|Rough
|$8,791
|$11,715
|$13,516
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,068
|$20,170
|$23,556
|Clean
|$14,124
|$18,895
|$22,027
|Average
|$12,237
|$16,344
|$18,969
|Rough
|$10,349
|$13,793
|$15,912
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,224
|$25,732
|$30,053
|Clean
|$18,020
|$24,105
|$28,103
|Average
|$15,612
|$20,851
|$24,202
|Rough
|$13,204
|$17,596
|$20,300
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab SB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,413
|$24,648
|$28,786
|Clean
|$17,260
|$23,089
|$26,918
|Average
|$14,953
|$19,972
|$23,181
|Rough
|$12,647
|$16,855
|$19,444
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT 4dr Mega Cab SB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,321
|$27,201
|$31,768
|Clean
|$19,048
|$25,481
|$29,706
|Average
|$16,503
|$22,040
|$25,582
|Rough
|$13,957
|$18,600
|$21,458
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,348
|$17,868
|$20,867
|Clean
|$12,512
|$16,738
|$19,513
|Average
|$10,840
|$14,478
|$16,804
|Rough
|$9,168
|$12,218
|$14,095
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,896
|$19,939
|$23,288
|Clean
|$13,963
|$18,679
|$21,776
|Average
|$12,097
|$16,157
|$18,753
|Rough
|$10,231
|$13,635
|$15,730
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,986
|$25,415
|$29,682
|Clean
|$17,797
|$23,808
|$27,756
|Average
|$15,419
|$20,593
|$23,903
|Rough
|$13,040
|$17,379
|$20,050
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,647
|$27,980
|$32,197
|Clean
|$20,291
|$26,211
|$30,108
|Average
|$17,580
|$22,672
|$25,928
|Rough
|$14,868
|$19,133
|$21,749
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,583
|$25,798
|$29,284
|Clean
|$19,294
|$24,167
|$27,383
|Average
|$16,716
|$20,904
|$23,582
|Rough
|$14,138
|$17,641
|$19,781
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,110
|$21,564
|$25,186
|Clean
|$15,101
|$20,200
|$23,551
|Average
|$13,083
|$17,473
|$20,282
|Rough
|$11,065
|$14,746
|$17,012
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,717
|$18,362
|$21,446
|Clean
|$12,858
|$17,201
|$20,054
|Average
|$11,140
|$14,878
|$17,270
|Rough
|$9,422
|$12,556
|$14,486
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,005
|$25,440
|$29,711
|Clean
|$17,814
|$23,831
|$27,783
|Average
|$15,434
|$20,613
|$23,926
|Rough
|$13,053
|$17,396
|$20,069
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,453
|$27,378
|$31,975
|Clean
|$19,172
|$25,647
|$29,900
|Average
|$16,610
|$22,184
|$25,749
|Rough
|$14,048
|$18,722
|$21,598
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,751
|$22,423
|$26,187
|Clean
|$15,702
|$21,005
|$24,488
|Average
|$13,604
|$18,169
|$21,088
|Rough
|$11,505
|$15,333
|$17,689