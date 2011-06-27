Used 2008 Scion tC Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Well-balanced car for the price
I purchased my 2008 Scion tC brand new in December of 2007 and still feel pretty satisfied with it! I'm not sure if there was a better deal out there when I purchased this vehicle, but it provided the best balance between price, style, performance, and reliability (knowing that it came from the Toyota family of brands). Still in great condition, so haven't had to do anything except the usual maintenence as suggested by Scion. Prefer ANT10 series (2009 and previous years) due to change to a more "boring" interior with the AGT20 (2010 - current) series.
Great value for your money - looking for a first car?
The TC was my first car. The TC offers outstanding value for the price. You'd end up paying 3-4k more in other cars for the same features that are present in the TC - all with Toyota reliability. This car is more about a balance of features rather than pure muscle. Despite it's modest engine, it handles well. As a bonus, the TC was made for modders. If you're a modding junkie, and have the money, the TC is your car. Drawbacks - its underpowered - it has a Camry engine. It's peppy in the lower RPM's, but doesnt have true muscle. Its rear door is a pain. The gas mileage is somewhat lacking for a 4 cylinder. But if you can look past these negatives, then the TC is for you.
Great bang for the buck
My 2008 is the second brand new Scion tC that I have purchased. It is a well built vehicle with the Toyota quality. After almost 100,000 trouble free miles on my first one I decided to purchase another brand new one. The 2008 tC was planned to be a performance modified race & show car, of which it is now. Being a mechanic the tC has been one of the easiest vehicles I have ever worked on and maintained. I have seen countless testimonies of owners getting 100-200K and higher miles on the tC with virtually no issues outside of normal maintenance. While no vehicle is perfect, I definitely would say that you get a lot of car and quality for the price.
Good Value
Have owned this vehicle for about 2.5 years, with 22K miles. So far no repair issues. Vehicle is essentially used by my daughter, who is off to college in January. Only complaints are paint does not resist scratches very well and stock tires are simply crap. I guess this is the real cost of having this vehicle being priced quite low in comparison to other similar vehicles. I do question why a manufacturer would put tires with a tread wear rating of only 160 on a vehicle, the cost of adding better tires would only increase the cost of the vehicle by a couple of $100! The stock tires were Yokohamas - I made sure the replacement tires were not!
Not My First Choice But the Better Choice!
In March 2016, I purchased a damn 2008 Scion tC w/5 speed manual transmission. I do not think highly of the dealership I purchased it from but the car has been a great decision so far. I was not comfortable making yet another purchase on a car over 100k miles. The vehicle had 122k when I purchased it and now it is at 128k. I am surprised the car is in almost flawless condition. The body is in mostly good shape. I can tell the previous owner was not the best driver based on a few dings around the body. The rear bumper clear coat is completely gone. I am estimating that I will have to repaint the rear bumper. The car has been in Florida its entire life and I can tell the vehicle has never been waxed...ever. Dangerous never to wax here. I know Toyota and Honda have questionable paint qualities but waxing it once in a while will help! Since I have owned the vehicle I have flushed the radiator, changed the thermostat (no leaking, no overheating), two oil changes, new tires, new brakes and rotors, throttle cleaning. I plan on replacing the spark plugs soon. The only major mechanical issue with the car occurred a few weeks ago after I performed my brake change. The vehicle lost all oil. After running a check, the oil valve cover casket went out. It does not appear to be a common problem based on what I am told but it does happen. I am estimating I does am right at 30 miles per gallon on fuel, higher than EPA Estimates. I am not thrilled with the acceleration of the vehicle but it gets the job done. The manual transmission is easy to operate, mostly smooth shifting. Because of the electronic throttles they use in cars now, there is a slight lag on second gear, be prepared for it if you leave the car off for hours and start driving. The sound system is great, I wish the car had Satillite Radio which may end up installing myself. Except for the basic maintenance I just mentioned, the vehicle has required little maintenance! I would recommend using HID headlights instead of the factory headlights. The factory lights have a limited range. Expect to fill up with $30. Do not expect a racing machine from the tC but it is a fun car to drive, comfortable, not cramped for a two door. I would never bother driving the 4 speed automatic version of this car as it would be boring and full of problems. Stick with the manual, be gentle on it and it will be reliable for a long time.
