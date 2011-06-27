Used 2006 Saturn VUE Base Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Good Bang for your Buck!

Chris, 07/09/2005
140028 of 140033 people found this review helpful

Believe it or not, the new Saturn Vue is pretty awesome with an honda engine and practical design. the suspensions are pretty sturdy and the steering is incredibly smooth. This is one low profile suv which is among the best out there.

Report Abuse

Saturn Forever

Satisfied Saturn Owner, 12/02/2016
4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
41 of 41 people found this review helpful

It's ashamed that consumer magazines never realized what a great product Saturn was. Due to their constant negative comments about these vehicles, GM was forced to stop production. The general consensus from this part of the country at least, was that the Saturn products were top rate and I can vouch for that. This Vue has been my 3rd Saturn since 1995. All 3 vehicles have well exceeded 200000 miles with just normal wear and tear repairs. The plastic panels held up excellent to our New York winters of snow, slush, and salt. Even the undercarriage held up well, never having to replace any fuel, brake lines or structural parts. Why didn't these consumer mags ever mention the durability of these vehicles. The Saturn dealers provided service that could not be matched by any competitor in this region. Since this will most likely be my last Saturn, my goal is to achieve 300000 miles.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Amazing car!

capitolcars, 07/18/2013
31 of 31 people found this review helpful

This was such a great car; I cried when I found out Saturn was shutting down and I wouldn't be able to buy another new one. Bought it brand new for my brand new 50-mile each way commute. It's the perfect marriage of fuel-efficiency and SUV comfort. No problems with it at all, drove it from new till 75K miles before I traded it in for a new car; I wish I hadn't.

Report Abuse

Nice, reliable vehicle

altomi, 03/08/2014
30 of 30 people found this review helpful

A few issues, but nothing too serious. Had to replace strut (making noise again after replaced), drive-shaft bearing, wheel bearing. No issues with Honda engine or transmission. Performance is fabulous, but there are some minor issues, such as; wind noise, quite a bit of road noise, radio cuts out intermittently - although sound system sounds fantastic. Overall, I have been very happy with performance and comfort.

Report Abuse

HATE THAT WIND NOISE!!!

Lisa, 05/19/2010
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

I have had my 2006 V6 Vue for about a year,and this is my first SUV. I love the look of the vehicle, and I haven't had any problems with it's performance I also love that it drives like a car, but that wind noise at 50-70 mph drives me crazy. It sounds like my window is not rolled all the way up, or maybe my door is not completely closed. I guess I'll just have to learn to live with it.

Report Abuse
