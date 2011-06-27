Used 2003 Saturn VUE SUV Consumer Reviews

Loved it until the transmission went out Car buyer , 11/22/2015 AWD 4dr SUV (2.2L 4cyl CVT) 50 of 50 people found this review helpful I bought the car with 123,000 miles on it, I loved it and it drove very well but the transmission went out on me after 3000 miles. I had bought the 2.2 4 cyl. AWD DO NOT BUY THAT MODEL, the mechanic said it was notorious for being a bad transmission, and they are nearly impossible to find. If you do get a Saturn Vue, get the V6 version, the engine and transmission were made by honda and I'm sure will last you much longer. Safety Technology Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

The best vehicle value I've ever enjoyed! mjuresich , 03/23/2013 23 of 23 people found this review helpful I bought my '03 Vue in November of '08 for $2500 with 180K on the clock and a salvage? title. I now have 237k miles on it. I've only replaced the brakes, a wheel bearing/hub assembly, a rear drive shaft support bearing and U-joints in the 4.5 years I've enjoyed it. It just won't die! It always starts right up even on the coldest of Michigan days. The AWD is tremendous in the snow. Talk about value and reliability! I've received more than my money's worth from this vehicle. I hate rust and thus love the plastic body panels on this vehicle. Ten years old and it still looks great! I'd buy another V6 Vue in a minute!

Don't buy 2003-2005 VUE joaniep , 09/02/2011 40 of 42 people found this review helpful Don't buy 2002-05 Saturn Vue or Ion! VTI transmission failure expected by GM but no recall issued. I have a 2003 Vue with 67k miles that is now worth scrap metal because I cannot afford the $5500 rebuilt transmission. My car is only worth $6500. I never received written notification or was notified by the Saturn Dealership during routine maintenance. I cannot afford a new car payment; which is why I took care of my Vue - so I wouldn't have to. GM lost class action to replace these transmissions but filed for bankruptcy and received government (taxpayer) bailout before owners notified. Class action re-filed with "new" GM to compel to provide owners with relief.

Vic d'VUE CC Greene , 04/29/2018 AWD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 5A) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful This vebicle with its remarkable handling and response has traveled across the US from TX to FL and her ABS system has literally been a life-saver! This car still handles well and responds immediately when I need the power to get out of tight situations. The features like the fold-away rack in the tailgate area has been one of my favorite features! I have been approached by a number of passers by inquiring where I purchased the rack, only to tell them it is a feature of the Saturn Vue. One of many thoughtful features this vehicle alone has had! It is a reliable car and I am reluctant to purchase a new vehicle as nothing I've researched comes near to the quality, features or performance of my 2003 Saturn Vue!!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value