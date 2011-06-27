  1. Home
  2. Saturn
  3. Saturn Sky
  4. Used 2009 Saturn Sky
  5. Used 2009 Saturn Sky Red Line Ruby Red SE
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2009 Saturn Sky Red Line Ruby Red SE Consumer Reviews

More about the 2009 Sky
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
2 reviews
Write a review
See all Skies for sale
List Price Estimate
$7,485 - $12,249
Used Sky for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Turbo"nized" Toenail Trimming

DocB, 07/17/2009
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

We reviewed several kinds of two seat roadsters before deciding on the slick looking, turbo charged Saturn Redline Sky. SHARP! Coupled with a new IPod and some appropriate ZOOM ZOOM music, we have thoroughly enjoyed evening cruises. With GREAT gas milage too! While not our main source of enjoyment - you can't help but notice (and HEAR) the repeated ongoing attentions of others - some mistake it for a Corvette due to front end styling - but for 20,000 grand less? Why not? It's a great, fun car.

Report Abuse

Fun ride

stas, 07/31/2009
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This has been an outstanding and fun car. Great toy with an incredible amount of compliments. Truly an incredible empty nest vehicle.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Skies for sale

Related Used 2009 Saturn Sky Red Line Ruby Red SE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles