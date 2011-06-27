Used 2009 Saturn Sky Red Line Ruby Red SE Consumer Reviews
Turbo"nized" Toenail Trimming
DocB, 07/17/2009
6 of 6 people found this review helpful
We reviewed several kinds of two seat roadsters before deciding on the slick looking, turbo charged Saturn Redline Sky. SHARP! Coupled with a new IPod and some appropriate ZOOM ZOOM music, we have thoroughly enjoyed evening cruises. With GREAT gas milage too! While not our main source of enjoyment - you can't help but notice (and HEAR) the repeated ongoing attentions of others - some mistake it for a Corvette due to front end styling - but for 20,000 grand less? Why not? It's a great, fun car.
Fun ride
stas, 07/31/2009
2 of 2 people found this review helpful
This has been an outstanding and fun car. Great toy with an incredible amount of compliments. Truly an incredible empty nest vehicle.
