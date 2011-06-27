Vehicle overview

Hello, sunshine. The new 2007 Saturn Sky brings some welcome warmth and activity to the Saturn brand. This is the division's first convertible, and its impact on the otherwise dowdy Saturn lineup could be equated to having Maria Sharapova show up at a pick-up tennis match full of middle-aged and badly dressed men. Fun to drive and relatively easy on the wallet, the Sky's attractive shape will certainly turn a lot of bystanders' heads. For the starting price of approximately $23,000, the Sky provides a lot of value for the money.

Like its corporate cousin, the Pontiac Solstice, the Saturn Sky is a two-seat, rear-drive roadster with a manually operated convertible top. The two cars are built on the same chassis, which draws inspiration from the Chevrolet Corvette in that they utilize hydroformed longitudinal rails and are quite stiff. The Sky and Solstice also have very similar dimensions and curb weights and use the same powertrain. The Sky receives differentiation through its altered interior and exterior styling and some minor differences in equipment levels and suspension tuning.

Like the Solstice, the Sky can be a fun roadster to drive. Even the base model, with its big 18-inch wheels and tires, provides a high level of grip. The 2.4-liter engine, while not exactly a model of refinement, provides enough gusto to keep one's attention from waning. The turbocharged Saturn Sky Red Line, with its 260-horsepower engine and stiffer suspension tuning, is a major performance bargain; Saturn says it can do zero to 60 mph in just 5.5 seconds.

The main downside to the 2007 Saturn Sky is a lack of refinement that permeates just about every aspect of the car. While the Sky is entertaining up to a certain point, more demanding drivers will be frustrated by its slow throttle response, numb steering and bland exhaust note. In addition, the trunk is more of a "trunkette," and the interior lacks storage space and proper ergonomics.

Choosing between the Sky and Solstice will come down mainly to your preference in styling, and availability at the dealership. Alternatively, one can check out the Mazda Miata, which was fully redesigned for the 2006 model year. The Miata is a little more expensive, but it boasts a higher level of quality and a more interactive driving experience. Overall, however, the Sky is certainly the most exciting product to come out since Saturn's inception and will no doubt please dedicated Saturn fans and others seeking a great-looking roadster with a relatively low price tag.