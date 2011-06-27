  1. Home
2007 Saturn Sky Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Low base price, powerful Red Line model, roomy cockpit, distinctive styling, compliant highway ride.
  • Not much trunk space, no side airbags, poor interior ergonomics and plastics quality, complicated top operation.
List Price
$7,260
Edmunds' Expert Review

Finally, a Saturn to get excited about. Though not as nimble or refined as a Mazda Miata, the 2007 Saturn Sky is nevertheless a willing canyon companion. This, in combination with its sharp styling, low price and everyday comfort, makes it a solid choice for a small roadster.

Vehicle overview

Hello, sunshine. The new 2007 Saturn Sky brings some welcome warmth and activity to the Saturn brand. This is the division's first convertible, and its impact on the otherwise dowdy Saturn lineup could be equated to having Maria Sharapova show up at a pick-up tennis match full of middle-aged and badly dressed men. Fun to drive and relatively easy on the wallet, the Sky's attractive shape will certainly turn a lot of bystanders' heads. For the starting price of approximately $23,000, the Sky provides a lot of value for the money.

Like its corporate cousin, the Pontiac Solstice, the Saturn Sky is a two-seat, rear-drive roadster with a manually operated convertible top. The two cars are built on the same chassis, which draws inspiration from the Chevrolet Corvette in that they utilize hydroformed longitudinal rails and are quite stiff. The Sky and Solstice also have very similar dimensions and curb weights and use the same powertrain. The Sky receives differentiation through its altered interior and exterior styling and some minor differences in equipment levels and suspension tuning.

Like the Solstice, the Sky can be a fun roadster to drive. Even the base model, with its big 18-inch wheels and tires, provides a high level of grip. The 2.4-liter engine, while not exactly a model of refinement, provides enough gusto to keep one's attention from waning. The turbocharged Saturn Sky Red Line, with its 260-horsepower engine and stiffer suspension tuning, is a major performance bargain; Saturn says it can do zero to 60 mph in just 5.5 seconds.

The main downside to the 2007 Saturn Sky is a lack of refinement that permeates just about every aspect of the car. While the Sky is entertaining up to a certain point, more demanding drivers will be frustrated by its slow throttle response, numb steering and bland exhaust note. In addition, the trunk is more of a "trunkette," and the interior lacks storage space and proper ergonomics.

Choosing between the Sky and Solstice will come down mainly to your preference in styling, and availability at the dealership. Alternatively, one can check out the Mazda Miata, which was fully redesigned for the 2006 model year. The Miata is a little more expensive, but it boasts a higher level of quality and a more interactive driving experience. Overall, however, the Sky is certainly the most exciting product to come out since Saturn's inception and will no doubt please dedicated Saturn fans and others seeking a great-looking roadster with a relatively low price tag.

2007 Saturn Sky models

The 2007 Saturn Sky is a small two-seat convertible. There are two trim levels available: base and Red Line. Standard equipment highlights include 18-inch wheels, a manual cloth top with a glass rear window, automatic headlights, keyless entry, cruise control, power windows and mirrors, air-conditioning and a six-speaker audio system with a CD player. One can upgrade the audio system to a more powerful seven-speaker system that also has an MP3-compatible in-dash CD changer and the option for satellite radio. An optional Premium Trim package adds leather seating, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with mounted audio controls, and a bit of flashy metallic trim for the sill plates and pedals. The Saturn Sky Red Line is similarly equipped but also has a special interior and exterior styling details, a sport-tuned suspension, performance tires and a standard limited-slip rear differential.

2007 Highlights

The Saturn Sky, a two-seat roadster, is all-new for 2007.

Performance & mpg

Base Saturn Sky models come with a 2.4-liter, inline four-cylinder engine that develops 177 hp and 166 lb-ft of torque. The Sky Red Line has a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine with direct injection. It's capable of 260 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque. Both cars send their power to the rear wheels through a standard five-speed manual transmission or an optional five-speed automatic.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes are standard equipment. So is OnStar, GM's telematics system. Side airbags aren't offered, but stability control is standard on the Red Line trim.

Driving

When thrown into a corner, the Sky tends toward safe understeer unless provoked with the throttle. Most drivers will find the car's substantial lateral grip and quick steering enjoyable enough to make the Sky a fun and engaging canyon companion. Ride quality is quite acceptable for normal day-to-day use, and the Sky is a better highway cruiser than the Miata. The base 2.4-liter Ecotec engine, which is pretty much the same engine found in a multitude of GM economy-oriented products, is merely adequate in terms of acceleration and refinement. Thankfully, the Sky Red Line is a more serious performance companion thanks to its more powerful engine and stiffer suspension tuning. It's impressively quick in a straight line, but numb steering and an imprecise throttle prevent the driver from obtaining a true connection to the car when driving hard on curvy roads.

Interior

Though dainty roadsters aren't typically known for having roomy cabins, the 2007 Saturn Sky is better than most in terms of offering enough room for large occupants to stretch out. A wraparound dash and high door sills surround the driver like the cockpit of a fighter jet, and bolstered seats are comfortable and supportive. The transmission tunnel is unusually wide, though, which can put the squeeze on larger drivers, while eliminating any possibility of center storage space. The Sky's retractable top is also a bit fussy; lowering it requires the driver to turn a latch on the windshield, pop the rear deck lid with a button in the glovebox, then get out of the car and manually fold the top down into its well before slamming the rear deck closed. It's not difficult, but it is tedious compared to the MX-5's one-handed operation. We're also not fans of the Sky's trunk, which provides just 5.4 cubic feet of space with the top up.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Saturn Sky.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Stop Debating. Buy one.
WiscoShibby,05/08/2016
Red Line 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
I owned one, drove it for 25,000 miles, sold it for some extra cash to put down on a house. Already looking for another one. You can go pay twice as much for an S2000 or go ahead and get an underpowered Miata but what's the point? A Sky Redline with a $300 Trifecta Tune is easily the best performance car you can get for your money. Less than 3,000lbs, near perfect 50/50 weight distribution and over 300hp/350lbs of torque (With the previously mentioned tune) will put you into C6 Corvette range while getting close to 30MPG. Not to mention cheap insurance costs, easy and inexpensive to maintain (the 2.0 turbo motor is still being thrown into most current GM models today, parts are everywhere, stop crying about Saturn being dead). The top takes literally 4 seconds to put down, I don't understand why people complain about it so much. The interior could be slightly better quality (less plastic) but it looks good and honestly, you'll have so much fun driving it you wont care. The trunk space isn't great, but if that really mattered you wouldn't be looking at a roadster right now anyway. There are luggage racks you can mount on the trunk (temporarily) for longer trips which work just fine. Honestly though, my favorite part about the car is that you rarely see them anywhere. I cant go anywhere in summer without seeing a Corvette, Miata, S2000 or a Z3 anymore but seeing another Sky is like seeing a unicorn. People always stop and ask me what I'm driving and it's extremely entertaining to watch their reaction when I told them it's a Saturn. So, in conclusion, the only realistic flaws among an extremely long list of positives are: No trunk space. And a Saturn badge. Both have very simple solutions. Now go buy one. And start picking on some Mustangs. They don't like being humiliated by Saturns (When they aren't busy running into crowds of people).
Kaput goes the airbag!!!!!
Bonnie S. Barlow,08/12/2015
2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 5M)
We only drive our Sky in the summer time because we live in very cold, icy, winters. The Sky is definitely not for snow travel. It will slide in only a skift of snow and leave you stranded. We started out this season and noticed that the airbag warning came on. We only had 40,000 miles on the Sky when this occurred. We took it to the dealership after reading many bad reviews about the airbag performance particularly on that side. Imagine our disappointment when the dealer informed us that this had not been recalled as of yet. We took it to the dealership and the bill was $939.00. I talked to a friend who has the Pontiac version of this car and the same thing has happened to theirs. There has to be a flaw and/or defect in that system. There are multiple fixes on You-Tube about this. I don't see how unplugging the indicator life is a fix, some people did...but we opted to fix ours so that if we are involved in a crash the passenger has protection. I realize that Saturn is no longer is business but that shouldn't stop them from standing behind their product.
No Problemo
Smitty,01/08/2010
I own a Honda, Jaguar, and a Saturn. I find myself driving the Saturn Sky Redline for enjoyment. It is pure fun. Of the line it is a terror! In my life I owned to many cars to list. These include a 442, 340 Dodge swinger, Turbo Buick, etc. Now at 60 years old I can compare more easily than when I was 30years old. You will not regret a Sky Redline , if you can buy one. It has features that compare to 40-50 thousand dollar cars.I bought my Redline Sky new,the dealer added a Fugita F5 Competition Cold Air Intake System, warranted for one year. I added a Borla Exhaust. This combination only skyrockets your enjoyment. I was looking at specs for other cars but keep coming back to the Red.
Great Ride
Marion,11/25/2006
This is by far the most fun I have had in a car in a long time. Not only does it look unique, but is zippy and super fun to drive. It handles like a true roadster and with a smaller engine gets pretty good mileage. A real head- turner! The interior is small and definitely not made for anyone over 6' tall, but the set up puts everything right at your finger tips. Check the trip mileage, oil life and remaining miles on your gas fight on the steering wheel as well as cruise and radio controls. Climate control, just as easy. Trunk is small, but if you are creative there is a lot of room for bags and things. Top is easy to take down and put up. Good job Saturn.
See all 123 reviews of the 2007 Saturn Sky
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 2
5-speed manual
Gas
177 hp @ 6600 rpm
MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 2
5-speed manual
Gas
260 hp @ 5300 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
Used 2007 Saturn Sky Overview

The Used 2007 Saturn Sky is offered in the following submodels: Sky Red Line, Sky Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 5M), and Red Line 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Saturn Sky?

Price comparisons for Used 2007 Saturn Sky trim styles:

  • The Used 2007 Saturn Sky Base is priced between $7,260 and$7,260 with odometer readings between 135073 and135073 miles.

