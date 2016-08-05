Used 2007 Saturn Sky for Sale Near Me

31 listings
Sky Reviews & Specs
  • 2007 Saturn Sky in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 Saturn Sky

    78,514 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,995

    $3,405 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Saturn Sky in Light Blue
    used

    2007 Saturn Sky

    135,073 miles
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,260

    $1,013 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Saturn Sky Red Line in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 Saturn Sky Red Line

    29,779 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,999

    Details
  • 2007 Saturn Sky in Silver
    used

    2007 Saturn Sky

    52,616 miles
    Frame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,290

    Details
  • 2007 Saturn Sky Red Line in Silver
    used

    2007 Saturn Sky Red Line

    109,197 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,880

    $516 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Saturn Sky in Silver
    used

    2007 Saturn Sky

    54,706 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,988

    $1,177 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Saturn Sky in Black
    used

    2007 Saturn Sky

    145,691 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,747

    $288 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Saturn Sky in Silver
    used

    2007 Saturn Sky

    54,864 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,999

    Details
  • 2007 Saturn Sky in Black
    used

    2007 Saturn Sky

    58,755 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,895

    Details
  • 2007 Saturn Sky
    used

    2007 Saturn Sky

    90,303 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,999

    Details
  • 2007 Saturn Sky Red Line in Light Blue
    used

    2007 Saturn Sky Red Line

    27,593 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,995

    Details
  • 2007 Saturn Sky Red Line in Black
    used

    2007 Saturn Sky Red Line

    22,799 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,471

    Details
  • 2007 Saturn Sky Red Line in Light Blue
    used

    2007 Saturn Sky Red Line

    37,789 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,188

    Details
  • 2007 Saturn Sky Red Line in Silver
    used

    2007 Saturn Sky Red Line

    44,125 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,599

    Details
  • 2007 Saturn Sky Red Line in White
    used

    2007 Saturn Sky Red Line

    71,269 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,999

    Details
  • 2007 Saturn Sky in Silver
    used

    2007 Saturn Sky

    48,367 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,450

    Details
  • 2008 Saturn Sky Red Line in Yellow
    used

    2008 Saturn Sky Red Line

    41,802 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,495

    $1,225 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Saturn Sky Red Line in Dark Green
    used

    2008 Saturn Sky Red Line

    22,106 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,900

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Saturn Sky

Overall Consumer Rating
4.8123 Reviews
Stop Debating. Buy one.
WiscoShibby,05/08/2016
Red Line 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
I owned one, drove it for 25,000 miles, sold it for some extra cash to put down on a house. Already looking for another one. You can go pay twice as much for an S2000 or go ahead and get an underpowered Miata but what's the point? A Sky Redline with a $300 Trifecta Tune is easily the best performance car you can get for your money. Less than 3,000lbs, near perfect 50/50 weight distribution and over 300hp/350lbs of torque (With the previously mentioned tune) will put you into C6 Corvette range while getting close to 30MPG. Not to mention cheap insurance costs, easy and inexpensive to maintain (the 2.0 turbo motor is still being thrown into most current GM models today, parts are everywhere, stop crying about Saturn being dead). The top takes literally 4 seconds to put down, I don't understand why people complain about it so much. The interior could be slightly better quality (less plastic) but it looks good and honestly, you'll have so much fun driving it you wont care. The trunk space isn't great, but if that really mattered you wouldn't be looking at a roadster right now anyway. There are luggage racks you can mount on the trunk (temporarily) for longer trips which work just fine. Honestly though, my favorite part about the car is that you rarely see them anywhere. I cant go anywhere in summer without seeing a Corvette, Miata, S2000 or a Z3 anymore but seeing another Sky is like seeing a unicorn. People always stop and ask me what I'm driving and it's extremely entertaining to watch their reaction when I told them it's a Saturn. So, in conclusion, the only realistic flaws among an extremely long list of positives are: No trunk space. And a Saturn badge. Both have very simple solutions. Now go buy one. And start picking on some Mustangs. They don't like being humiliated by Saturns (When they aren't busy running into crowds of people).
