Used 2007 Saturn Sky for Sale Near Me

I owned one, drove it for 25,000 miles, sold it for some extra cash to put down on a house. Already looking for another one. You can go pay twice as much for an S2000 or go ahead and get an underpowered Miata but what's the point? A Sky Redline with a $300 Trifecta Tune is easily the best performance car you can get for your money. Less than 3,000lbs, near perfect 50/50 weight distribution and over 300hp/350lbs of torque (With the previously mentioned tune) will put you into C6 Corvette range while getting close to 30MPG. Not to mention cheap insurance costs, easy and inexpensive to maintain (the 2.0 turbo motor is still being thrown into most current GM models today, parts are everywhere, stop crying about Saturn being dead). The top takes literally 4 seconds to put down, I don't understand why people complain about it so much. The interior could be slightly better quality (less plastic) but it looks good and honestly, you'll have so much fun driving it you wont care. The trunk space isn't great, but if that really mattered you wouldn't be looking at a roadster right now anyway. There are luggage racks you can mount on the trunk (temporarily) for longer trips which work just fine. Honestly though, my favorite part about the car is that you rarely see them anywhere. I cant go anywhere in summer without seeing a Corvette, Miata, S2000 or a Z3 anymore but seeing another Sky is like seeing a unicorn. People always stop and ask me what I'm driving and it's extremely entertaining to watch their reaction when I told them it's a Saturn. So, in conclusion, the only realistic flaws among an extremely long list of positives are: No trunk space. And a Saturn badge. Both have very simple solutions. Now go buy one. And start picking on some Mustangs. They don't like being humiliated by Saturns (When they aren't busy running into crowds of people).

