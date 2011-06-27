Used 2008 Saturn Sky Consumer Reviews
Midlife Crisis
This is my second Sky, I owned a base model which was no. 850 off the Saturn line. I love the car and the only bad points are lack of storage space and ease of entry and exit, that's it. Good points, styling, handling, ride, yes ride it rides better than my 2004 Acura TL, ask my brother. Reliability, well don't have enough miles to judge that just yet but my first Sky only had a small differential leak recall (mine was not leaking but repaired under warranty) that's it. My current Redline only has had the door latches replaced under warranty. Saturn actually came out with a new design. No squeaks or rattles and quiet for a convertible. Pack lite, stay flexible, highly recommended.
The Sky is The Limit
Saturn has built one fine little roadster. It doesnt just look awesome, but handles like a true sports car. The Sky handles turns with amazing performance and powers out of them with ease. Its big wide tires stick to pavement like glue. Once in the cockpit, you cant help but smile. One drawback, there is no luggage space for a really good road trip.
Great looking car-Faulty parts
Love the way the car looks, turns alot of heads and gets alot of compliments.
Great to Drive but failure in warranty
This car does turn heads everywhere I go. Kids walking to school give me a thumbs up. People stop me to ask about the car... still! The handling in the mountains is awesome. It corners with plenty of power, no need to downshift with this machine.
Now it's a fun car
The Red Line Turbo a cool car for the price but at 260 horsepower not as quick as I wanted it but with the GM boost package at $758. installed the power went to 290 and no lag from the turbo and now a fun car to drive. One problem I have a rattle in the dash area that no one can seem to correct and it's driving me crazy. Need more luggage room so I'm looking at a removal luggage rack suggested by one of the reviews. My little red sports car now at almost 300 horsepower is a fun car to drive.
