Used 2001 Saturn S-Series Sedan Consumer Reviews

3.9
86 reviews
Good little car

dab1983, 09/24/2011
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

Bought this car used in 2008 with 105k miles after my 94 SL2 finally died at 204k. 3 years later, it now has 168k miles and is still running strong. The only issues I've had other than routine maintenance is a bad oxygen sensor that made my car run rough ($70 fix), a passenger power window went out ($100 fix), and an A/C leak ($125 fix). Other than that, it runs like the day I bought it. Exterior still looks new with no scratches or dings thanks to those dent resistant panels and I take very good care of the interior so it still looks good as well. I see a lot of people bashing Saturn on here, but I have owned two Saturns and they both served me well.

Nice car if you take care of it

Brandon Ross, 03/30/2016
SL1 4dr Sedan (1.9L 4cyl 5M)
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

It is a very nice car if you take care of it. The engine can run into problems later in its life, but I rebuilt it at 200,000 and haven't had any problems.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
best car i have ever driven

saturnsl, 11/22/2012
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

I bought this car for 800 dollars about five years ago and the only thing that has gone out is the alternator. i dont keep up with maintenance i hate to admit but it keeps on chugging along. i have had dodges before this but they never lasted as long as this thing. my girlfriend has a maxima and it has a problem a week ,. so this car by far is more reliable than most. and the fact that i see them everywhere in town more often than other old cars should really tell you something

The best car if you're looking for a relibale one!

jpnrmr, 01/22/2014
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

My first car- got my 2001 Saturn when I turned 16. A hand-me-down, almost 8 yrs old w/ 130k at the time. The car is not fast, a little loud & is incredibly basic- BUT my family has gone through many cars over the years and this one is still kicking with over 180k & very minimal needed work (sister drives it now). I have only needed it fixed 2 or 3 times, ever (aside from regular maintenance). I had it until 2012 & my friends used to joke about how I had the same crappy old saturn from high school. Nothing crappy about having an old car that runs awesome, has awesome fuel economy & still looks decent! Awesome car- don't pass it up if you're looking for a reliable, efficient car!

Don't want to sell it :(

clone63, 11/03/2012
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I am only selling my car because I need a large vehicle for work and it is not economical to keep both. Bought it at 140Km, drove it for 5 years until 250Km, in that time it needed: Flex pipe, starter, washer fluid pump, and PCV valve. Pretty good! Everything still works, was quite abused when I took it, still driving well. Probably needs brakes and tire rod ends. Not exactly a thrilling ride, but VERY economical (beats most sedan's MPG) and easy to drive. Also burned oil since day one, but no problems!

