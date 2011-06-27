Used 1997 Saturn S-Series Coupe Consumer Reviews

not to bad for the value dustingalb , 03/15/2012 6 of 6 people found this review helpful This was the best vehicle ive had so far. Only minor repairs to it, and its 14 years old now and still driving it. has some seatbelt issues, but its fun to drive. It lacks some acceleration but what 1997 vehcile isnt ha. Report Abuse

I will miss Christine! (fr Stephen King) Melissa , 02/12/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful My EX-son-in-law picked this car for me after my Geo died. For $750, and 187,000 miles, I was VERY skeptical. Not the type of car I would buy, bright red is a little flashy for my 60 yr. old taste. Then everything started to go. The clutch, alternator, brakes, water pump, ball joints, tie rods,I was beginning to think she was EVIL! Put about $1500 into her and then all of a sudden I had this amazingly reliable, great on gas, goes thru any weather vehicle! Christine gave me back the joy of driving with her 5 spd pickup and great handling Sadly, high mileage oil use and 1 bad cylinder has me looking for another vehicle. Even on 3 she has more get up and go than any 4 cylinder car I've had. Report Abuse

Keeps on Truckin' T Arnell , 02/15/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I love this car-as a single woman, reliability is a MUST. Of course, I have kept well maintenaced but runs like a trooper. I was broadsided about 4yrs ago by big Chrysler. The policeman & insurance agent both told me the only reason I lived was because of the double steel bars in the door. Still runs great. The clearcoat is starting to peel but the gas mileage is great. I'll drive til it stops. Report Abuse

Mostly- my favorite car Rebecca , 05/19/2005 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I love my Saturn. I bought it used and was really worried, but I have had almost no problems with it. The only things wrong with it were caused my me (like driving through a deep puddle and having my battery die) I drive it through the canyons here. It sticks to the road really good and has some kick when I go uphill-not bad for a 4cyinder. The best part-it that it looks really sporty, but isn't expensive. I had one guy call me "Ms. Money bags". I beg to differ...:)The car is awesome. My only concern is-it may not be the best car if you are tall-the rearview mirror can block your vision. Watch out for that.. Report Abuse